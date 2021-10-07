Las Cruces Early Voting Begins for November Municipal Elections

Registered voters in Las Cruces can begin casting their ballots for the City’s Nov. 2 municipal elections. Early voting and absentee voting began Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 and will continue through Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. During early voting eligible voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Boulevard until Oct. 29, with the exception of Monday, Oct. 11 in observance of Indigenous People's Day. Voting will also take place at this location on Saturday Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.