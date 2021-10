The Bitcoin price is seen surging higher as the first digital asset is currently trading around the $54,807 resistance level. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD has been able to surpass $55,000 one more time as the coin is seen trading above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Now, the next important target may be at around $58,000, where Bitcoin has usually experienced heavy resistance from sellers. Thus, the Bitcoin (BTC) touches the daily high of $55,500 as the market opens today and it seems to be gaining some stability according to the daily chart.

