VEHICLE CHECK--We went through a lot of road work around here this past summer. Many folks were dealing with chipped or broken windshields, but those kinds of issues are readily seen and most likely taken care of rather quickly. What some don't see are the running lights, brake or signal lights or headlights that may have gotten dinged by some of those flying rocks. I have seen multiple vehicles lately that have lights that are no longer working, so with more hours of our day being dark, it would be wise of us to do a "walk around" our vehicles to make sure all of our lights and signals are still working.

SKAMOKAWA, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO