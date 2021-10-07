CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naselle, WA

Downriver Dispatches

By Karen Bertroch
waheagle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSad News: Lois Nelson, mother of Eagle Publisher, Rick Nelson, passed away just a couple days ago. Wife of former publisher, Bob Nelson, she worked in The Eagle office for many years. She and Bob were the kindest couple who greeted me as a newcomer with warmth and smiles. Bob and Lois were loving parents to Rick and he carries The Eagle forward no matter what else is going on in his life. May God be with this family. Lois died of Covid. Another one lost.

www.waheagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
City
Marshall, WA
State
Oregon State
City
Naselle, WA
City
Grays River, WA
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Downriver#Eagle Publisher#New Clinic
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy