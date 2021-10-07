Downriver Dispatches

Sad News: Lois Nelson, mother of Eagle Publisher, Rick Nelson, passed away just a couple days ago. Wife of former publisher, Bob Nelson, she worked in The Eagle office for many years. She and Bob were the kindest couple who greeted me as a newcomer with warmth and smiles. Bob and Lois were loving parents to Rick and he carries The Eagle forward no matter what else is going on in his life. May God be with this family. Lois died of Covid. Another one lost.