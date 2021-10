I appreciated Rick Nelson’s statement in last week’s Letters to the Editor because it is hard to read letters from folks when they are negative and the information is not accurate. I recently watched a documentary on the PBS documentaries app on TV called, “The Forgotten Plague.” It gives the history of tuberculosis in our country and how the medicines were developed to cure it. People still get TB and still die, but nothing like the deaths in centuries past. TB is 3,000 years old and it took over 100 years to develop the science (bacteria/germs/contagious) before the medicine could even be invented. We are so blessed that we have a vaccine in such a short time. Most of us are okay after the shot is given. I am sad that there isn’t a full understanding of what science can do. It is not a theory; rather science is fact. Being afraid of science puts us back to the 1800’s again. I will get my booster shot and my regular flu shot and hopefully, another pneumonia shot before Halloween. Medicine kept me alive through cancer. Science saved me and I trust it.

NASELLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO