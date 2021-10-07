CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
 5 days ago
An Aiken man was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Patrick Anthony Daddario Sr., 61, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The victim, who was under 16 years old at the time of the incident, told police that while she was staying with the suspect on July 1, he sexually assaulted her, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim also stated the suspect requested she touch him inappropriately, according to the report.

The complainant stated they wished to press charges for the sexual assault.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety made the arrest.

