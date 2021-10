Cake Mix Pumpkin Donuts are easy and delicious. If there is anything my family loves it is a donut. Make it a pumpkin donut and that is even better. We all love both these things and we all love these donuts. I can’t make them because I want to eat them all and then everyone would be mad because they didn’t get any. I drizzled my homemade caramel frosting on these and that makes them delicious. If you make these donuts, you could just sprinkle on powdered sugar or add a mixture of cinnamon and granulated sugar but I promise you they won’t be as good as with this caramel on top. We think the caramel just makes these treats and none of us can get enough of them. You might also like our recipe for donuts made with canned biscuits.

