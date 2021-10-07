CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZOMBIEzi Bay, Boo at the Zoo bring Halloween fun for all to Columbus

By Morgan Gibbs
Lantern
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether guests prefer spooky thrills and chills or family-friendly fun without the fright, there’s Halloween entertainment waiting at the Columbus Zoo. This fall, the zoo is once again hosting Boo at the Zoo, a family-friendly Halloween celebration held each weekend in October with activities for visitors as they explore the zoo, according to a press release. Through Oct. 31, the zoo has a second Halloween event to offer: ZOMBIEzi Bay, which features haunted houses, scare zones, amusement rides and event-exclusive food and beverages.

