Circus Vargas returns to Palmdale with new production for 2021!
PALMDALE – The Circus Vargas extravaganza returns to Palmdale next week, with the big top erected outside the Antelope Valley Mall from Friday, Oct. 15, to Monday, Nov. 1. The new 2021 production — Mr. V’s Big Top Dream! — is a semi-biographical circus spectacular honoring legendary circus impresario Clifford E. Vargas, the flamboyant, larger than life, over the top, maker of circus magic, according to organizers.theavtimes.com
