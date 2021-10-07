Dodgers vs. Cardinals score: Live NL Wild Card Game updates, stats, MLB playoff highlights, TV, streaming

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO