Sylvania area residents ask questions, share concerns on YMCA, SAJRD recreation projects

During a public forum that at times got heated, Sylvania-area residents asked questions Wednesday night about a planned $10 million upgrade for their local YMCA/JCC facility.

“I think it’s about time,” Nancy Hoot, Sylvania Township resident, said about the expansion plan.

Residents also lobbed questions and shared concerns about the Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District’s proposal for a new recreation facility and community center. Whether Sylvania would be able to support two such facilities, the amount in taxes and membership fees residents would be expected to pay to support SAJRD’s project, and why SAJRD and the YMCA couldn’t come to an agreement on a partnership were among the most asked queries.

Ms. Hoot said she felt an expanded YMCA plus a new recreation center would be redundant for Sylvania and Sylvania Township. Otherwise, she said, the meeting provided no big surprises, and the information was everything she’d already heard.

“It’s exactly what I thought it was going to be,” she said.

Kyle Cubbon, a Sylvania resident, said she wasn’t sure if an expanded YMCA alone would be enough to serve the Sylvania area but also wanted to take into consideration the effect that two facilities might have.

“I’m concerned we may end up having underused facilities if we have both,” she said.

And although she understood Wednesday’s meeting primarily concerned the YMCA’s proposal, Ms. Cubbon said she would have liked a little more information about both projects.

She and other residents also noted that while the YMCA expansion will be funded by private donations, SAJRD’s construction would be financed by a 2.56-mill, 28-year bond levy if passed by voters on Nov. 2. The levy, Issue 11, would raise $91 in annual tax for each $100,000 of appraised property value.

“We’re not even out of [the pandemic], and people are still hurting financially,” she said.

Brad Toft, CEO and president of YMCA of Greater Toledo, reiterated his position that it would be more beneficial to the community to have a partnership with SAJRD rather than have two separate facilities. But he declined during Wednesday’s meeting to detail why discussions with SAJRD had ended.

“I don’t think it’s fair to put the two organizations on the spot like that,” he said.

Mr. Toft said YMCA leadership would pause to re-evaluate its expansion project if Issue 11 passes, but he declined to comment on whether such passage could kill the project.

The $10 million upgrade, of which half has been raised, Mr. Toft said, would more than double the current Sylvania YMCA’s size. The expansion is part of a capital development plan the organization has been working on for several years. He predicted the balance of funds will be raised by year’s end.

The expansion plan includes an indoor family aquatics center with water toys and an area dedicated to swimming lessons and therapy; an expanded fitness and wellness space furnished with new, state-of-the-art equipment; and new multi-purpose space for youths, adults, and seniors as well as for community needs.

“We’re excited about the opportunity,” Mr. Toft said.