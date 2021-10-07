CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania area residents ask questions, share concerns on YMCA, SAJRD recreation projects

By By Kate Snyder / The Blade
During a public forum that at times got heated, Sylvania-area residents asked questions Wednesday night about a planned $10 million upgrade for their local YMCA/JCC facility.

“I think it’s about time,” Nancy Hoot, Sylvania Township resident, said about the expansion plan.

Residents also lobbed questions and shared concerns about the Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District’s proposal for a new recreation facility and community center. Whether Sylvania would be able to support two such facilities, the amount in taxes and membership fees residents would be expected to pay to support SAJRD’s project, and why SAJRD and the YMCA couldn’t come to an agreement on a partnership were among the most asked queries.

Ms. Hoot said she felt an expanded YMCA plus a new recreation center would be redundant for Sylvania and Sylvania Township. Otherwise, she said, the meeting provided no big surprises, and the information was everything she’d already heard.

“It’s exactly what I thought it was going to be,” she said.

Kyle Cubbon, a Sylvania resident, said she wasn’t sure if an expanded YMCA alone would be enough to serve the Sylvania area but also wanted to take into consideration the effect that two facilities might have.

“I’m concerned we may end up having underused facilities if we have both,” she said.

And although she understood Wednesday’s meeting primarily concerned the YMCA’s proposal, Ms. Cubbon said she would have liked a little more information about both projects.

She and other residents also noted that while the YMCA expansion will be funded by private donations, SAJRD’s construction would be financed by a 2.56-mill, 28-year bond levy if passed by voters on Nov. 2. The levy, Issue 11, would raise $91 in annual tax for each $100,000 of appraised property value.

“We’re not even out of [the pandemic], and people are still hurting financially,” she said.

Brad Toft, CEO and president of YMCA of Greater Toledo, reiterated his position that it would be more beneficial to the community to have a partnership with SAJRD rather than have two separate facilities. But he declined during Wednesday’s meeting to detail why discussions with SAJRD had ended.

“I don’t think it’s fair to put the two organizations on the spot like that,” he said.

Mr. Toft said YMCA leadership would pause to re-evaluate its expansion project if Issue 11 passes, but he declined to comment on whether such passage could kill the project.

The $10 million upgrade, of which half has been raised, Mr. Toft said, would more than double the current Sylvania YMCA’s size. The expansion is part of a capital development plan the organization has been working on for several years. He predicted the balance of funds will be raised by year’s end.

The expansion plan includes an indoor family aquatics center with water toys and an area dedicated to swimming lessons and therapy; an expanded fitness and wellness space furnished with new, state-of-the-art equipment; and new multi-purpose space for youths, adults, and seniors as well as for community needs.

“We’re excited about the opportunity,” Mr. Toft said.

The Blade

Disability advocates bring personal side to November's Issue 12

Speakers with local disability groups voiced their support Wednesday for the county’s Issue 12, which supports public transportation and is on the Nov. 2 ballot. Issue 12 deals with funding for the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority and the Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Authority. A yes vote would repeal the current funding mechanism that was most recently renewed by voters in early 2020 and replace it with a new mechanism, a 0.5 percent sales tax that would be active for the next 10 years.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

To the editor: Who pays for universal pre-K?

There has been a lot of buzz about universal Pre-K receiving a chunk of the American Rescue Plan money. Rather than extolling its benefits, universal pre-K was rolled out to the voters as a levy with the carrot of road repair. The levy was resoundingly defeated despite the carrot. The mayor and city council spurned the will of the people and authorized universal pre-K in an appendage to parks and recreation entitled, “youth education.”
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

ProMedica expands footprint in Perrysburg

During two separate news conferences Wednesday, ProMedica announced it was partnering with Perrysburg Schools to support athletics, arts, and academics, and broke ground on what will become an 80,000-square-foot medical facility at Levis Commons.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

Bill would help counties build new jails

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to set up a new funding mechanism that could prove critical to Lucas County's hopes of building a new jail. House Bill 101 would create a permanent state funding program to assist counties in constructing new jails and renovating old ones that would be similar to the existing program that helps build new K-12 schools. The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Vaccine mandate bill stalls in Ohio House

COLUMBUS — The future of a bill that would greatly expand the ability of Ohioans to refuse coronavirus vaccines mandated by businesses, universities, hospitals, and others was in doubt Wednesday as House majority Republicans could not come to agreement on a path forward.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

'Silent Witnesses' get a voice at Toledo libraries

A special exhibit at the Main Library in downtown Toledo is highlighting an important issue during what’s also Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Silent Witness Project, put on through the Bethany House of Toledo, was unveiled Monday on the library’s first floor and within its Steinem Sisters Collection area. The exhibit, which will be on view until Nov. 6, highlights 10 stories of local women whose lives were taken as a result of domestic violence.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

This week's coronavirus vaccine clinics are announced

This week’s area coronavirus walk-in clinics include:. ■ Tuesday: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 635 N. Erie St., Toledo, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Us Together, 3450 W. Central Ave., Suite 118, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Pemberville American Legion Hall, 405 E. Front St., Pemberville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Our Towns calander: 10/11

● Secor Metropark program, 10000 W. Central Ave.; Uncork & Unwind with Fall Landscape Painting (adults 55+) 6-8 p.m. Friday, two-hour guided painting classes, autumn-inspired landscape paintings, step-by-step instruction, and a relaxing glass of wine. All materials will be provided. Cost: $25. Register, 419-407-9700. Bowling Green. ● Charity Chocolate Crawl...
TOLEDO, OH
