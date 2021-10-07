Woodlawn block club mobilizes to fight crime after recent shooting

Some Woodlawn residents moved here with plans to grow their families and to enjoy nearby parks and gardens, but they say it has been a struggle.

"Everyone deserves to have peace where they live," said EJ Hunter, with the 6300 6400 Ingleside Block Club.

But their peace has been disrupted by violence nearby, like a shooting Saturday morning with someone firing brazenly in daylight at a residence.

The residents of 6300 6400 Ingleside Block Club organized previously to clean up their neighborhood, showing up in housing court to get a problematic tenant evicted. They said it worked.

They host positive events for the residents and stayed connected to officers on their beat.

A shooting in April prompted the neighbors to get focused again, working with building owners and housing courts to remove those who may be putting residents in jeopardy.

"There are about 15 of us at it day and night," block club president Duane Clayton said. "We all have different points of view, working toward the same thing: having a safe neighborhood."

"The solutions feel like they all rest in our hands," Hunter said. "And we're okay doing the work, but it would be really nice to not keep working this hard."

While it has been a lot of their own time and money to improve their neighborhood, they say it is worth it and urge others to do the same.

"Get to know your neighbors and get involved in your community," said Genora Stone, president of the Mamie Till-Mobley Park Advisory Council. "I don't want to just reside in my community. I want to live here. I want to enjoy my neighborhood."

Statement from POAH Communities, owner of one of the targeted buildings

Our Community Impact Coordinator (CIC) has reached out to the household that was directly affected by this violent act to assist them in whatever manner we can. Our CIC and management team is also communicating with the residents of the building to offer counseling if needed. We are also relaying as much information as we can to our residents and neighbors.

We are thankful that no one was injured in this violent act that was initiated outside of our property. The safety and welfare of our residents is our highest priority which is why we have a long standing and essential partnership with CPD's 3rd District, local leaders, and our neighbors. The focus of the partnership is to consistently communicate the issues impacting our community in an effort to find solutions."