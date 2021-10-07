Commissioners should support commercial fishers

This letter is in reply to the letter in the 9-23-21 edition titled, “Sport fishermen: unite.” The writer of the letter seems to be totally unaware of the huge losses the gillnet fishery has had to endure since the 1970s. Less time to fish, closure after closure, more fish being allocated to the sports throughout the years. The latest, and by far the worst, coming in 2013 when Oregon Governor Kitzhaber started implementing a plan to remove gillnet fishermen from the main stem of the Columbia River. And, yes, he was successful in doing just that. It wasn’t long after this that he had to resign after doing favors for another special interest group.