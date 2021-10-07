CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wahkiakum County, WA

Commissioners should support commercial fishers

By Rick Nelson
waheagle.com
 7 days ago

This letter is in reply to the letter in the 9-23-21 edition titled, “Sport fishermen: unite.” The writer of the letter seems to be totally unaware of the huge losses the gillnet fishery has had to endure since the 1970s. Less time to fish, closure after closure, more fish being allocated to the sports throughout the years. The latest, and by far the worst, coming in 2013 when Oregon Governor Kitzhaber started implementing a plan to remove gillnet fishermen from the main stem of the Columbia River. And, yes, he was successful in doing just that. It wasn’t long after this that he had to resign after doing favors for another special interest group.

www.waheagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
County
Wahkiakum County, WA
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Fishers#Restaurants#Eagle#Bumble Bee Brand#Columbia
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy