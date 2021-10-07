When I Was Recovering From An Eating Disorder, Even Vacations Were Stressful
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The sound of my beating heart continued to thump in my ears as I climbed the steps of a shiny gray building on Monkland Avenue, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce's most gentrified main vessel. The neighborhood still managed to retain certain bones bearing old-world charm, making the group therapy appointment Marjorie suggested feel a lot less threatening.www.mindbodygreen.com
Comments / 0