Twitch’s Massive Data Leak Exposes Glaring Racial Pay Gap in Streaming

By Tirhakah Love
Daily Beast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe history of the video game industry can be observed as a decades-long struggle between corporate interests and hackers. Another cavernous notch in the timeline came today as an unidentified source leaked a torrent link to 125GB of data to 4chan containing so much tea—including streamers’ comment histories, source code, streamers’ income, and data indicating Amazon Game Studios (the company purchased Twitch in 2014) is developing a gaming suite and Steam rival, codenamed Vapor. Attached to the drop was a cheeky message reading, “Jeff Bezos paid $970 million for this, we’re giving it away FOR FREE.”

