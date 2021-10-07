Kawasaki Motors opening new facility, creating more than 270 new jobs

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. announced Wednesday it will expand its operations in Missouri by opening a manufacturing facility in Boonville and create more than 270 new jobs in the area. The new facility will help the company meet increasing demand for general purpose engines used in lawn and garden products.”We’re thrilled to see Kawasaki’s continued success in Missouri and are proud to be home to this new location in Boonville,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “Our business-friendly economy, central location, and workforce development programs help companies like Kawasaki find opportunity here in the Show-Me state. This facility will provide hundreds of good-paying jobs for Missourians and further strengthen our thriving manufacturing sector.”