CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boonville, MO

Kawasaki Motors opening new facility, creating more than 270 new jobs

By Missouri Department of Economic Development
KTLO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONVILLE, Mo. — Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A. announced Wednesday it will expand its operations in Missouri by opening a manufacturing facility in Boonville and create more than 270 new jobs in the area. The new facility will help the company meet increasing demand for general purpose engines used in lawn and garden products.”We’re thrilled to see Kawasaki’s continued success in Missouri and are proud to be home to this new location in Boonville,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “Our business-friendly economy, central location, and workforce development programs help companies like Kawasaki find opportunity here in the Show-Me state. This facility will provide hundreds of good-paying jobs for Missourians and further strengthen our thriving manufacturing sector.”

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boonville, MO
City
Maryville, MO
Boonville, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Business
State
Missouri State
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson

Comments / 0

Community Policy