Sumter School District virus cases, quarantines up slightly; next week's report will reflect 1st week of mask mandate
In its final week before implementing a mask mandate, Sumter School District saw slight increases in new positive virus cases and student quarantines. After recording 77 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff and directing 909 students to quarantine in week 6, the district had 91 virus cases and quarantined 956 students last week, according to data released Wednesday.www.theitem.com
