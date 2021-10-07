CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter, SC

Sumter School District virus cases, quarantines up slightly; next week's report will reflect 1st week of mask mandate

By BRUCE MILLS bruce@theitem.com
Item
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its final week before implementing a mask mandate, Sumter School District saw slight increases in new positive virus cases and student quarantines. After recording 77 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff and directing 909 students to quarantine in week 6, the district had 91 virus cases and quarantined 956 students last week, according to data released Wednesday.

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Health
Sumter, SC
Education
City
Sumter, SC
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarantine#Etiquette#Sumter School District

Comments / 0

Community Policy