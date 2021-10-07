CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adidas Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers honor the elder console

By Chris Burns
 7 days ago
In the trailer you’re about to see, Microsoft launched a new pair of sneakers with Adidas. These sneakers are a “partnership 20 years in the playing”, looking back on the past couple of decades of the existence of Microsoft’s one and only gaming console. This first consumer release is just that – the first – there’ll be more revealed “over the next few months” as well.

The official Adidas / Xbox release for these sneakers suggests that they’ll “continue to mark our 20th anniversary by launching additional sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations, including our first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans.

Sure, there’ve been odd limited-edition sneakers with designs based on gaming properties before, but this is different. Sort of. This release is the “first shoe collab” of the bunch, indicating that there may be more Adidas shoes – or they could release more shoes with other brands… but it’s likely they’ll all be Adidas at their base.

These sneakers have translucent green details “inspired by the special edition release of the original Xbox console for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved”, all the way back in 2001!

UPDATE: Apparently these sneakers will NOT be released to the public. The wording of the release from Microsoft suggests that the “first ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans” will be released “later this year.” This first pair will be given away in limited edition fashion as announced by the @Xbox Twitter account.

Take a peek at the timeline below for more recent Adidas bits and pieces and stay tuned as we continue to follow along with this Microsoft / Xbox collaboration in the near future. Cross your fingers and hope for availability before this year’s holiday season!

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

