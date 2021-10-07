Oregon appeals court overturns Salem man's murder conviction, death sentence

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the murder conviction and death sentence of a man found guilty of stabbing a woman to death in the late '90s. According to court documents, 60-year-old Jesse Lee Johnson was convicted of aggravated murder in 2004 for the 1998 stabbing death of Harriet “Sunny” Laverne Thompson in Salem. He has maintained his innocence since his arrest more than 20 years ago. Before his 2004 trial, he declined to accept a plea agreement for first-degree manslaughter and first-degree robbery.