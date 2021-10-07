CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon appeals court overturns Salem man's murder conviction, death sentence

By FOX 12 Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned the murder conviction and death sentence of a man found guilty of stabbing a woman to death in the late '90s. According to court documents, 60-year-old Jesse Lee Johnson was convicted of aggravated murder in 2004 for the 1998 stabbing death of Harriet “Sunny” Laverne Thompson in Salem. He has maintained his innocence since his arrest more than 20 years ago. Before his 2004 trial, he declined to accept a plea agreement for first-degree manslaughter and first-degree robbery.

Comments / 8

Donna Barlow
7d ago

This case smells like nobody's business. I realize the court needs persuasive evidence to overturn a sentence of that magnitude with all the prior appeals denied. If such evidence exists, I pray it is revealed now. If it is as I suspect, the sooner the better.

