ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a violent Tuesday in Rockford as multiple shootings occurred in just a matter of hours. The first occurred on the 2400 block of Jonathan Avenue. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 5:25 p.m. Once on the scene, they found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.