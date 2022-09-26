Men’s Boots Guide: The 15 Best Pairs for Fall and Winter 2022

Unless you’re on the brink of a Margaritaville beach retirement— drink in hand , toes in the sand (wow, that does sound nice)—now’s the time to start prepping your cold weather wardrobe . Even those committed to toasting in the tropics year-round can’t deny the coziness of chillier climes. Crisp air and kaleidoscope foliage. A glass of good whiskey by a crackling fireplace. Oh, and a steady rotation of kickass men’s boots to show winter who’s boss.

How to Shop for Men's Boots

There are boots out there for every occasion. Hiking boots that can take you from the trail to the tailgate. Desert chukkas and badass work boots for the office (if you ever end up going back). Chelseas and jodhpurs for when you want to class it up at a warehouse art show or fancy eatery. The list goes on.

That said, there’s limited cash in your bank account and limited room on your shoe rack. (Ankle-high footwear takes up a ton of space; we get that.) When shopping for men’s boots, don't focus on quantity. Instead, be strategic and invest in boots that’ll pay style dividends in the future. That means stocking up on pairs that are sturdy enough to outlast several winter seasons and timeless enough to outlive fleeting trends. Below, we've highlighted boots across a range of styles that we’re adding to our post-September shoe portfolio.

The Best Men's Boots of 2022