Protests

Turkey finally ratifies Paris climate agreement but protests key detail

By Isil Sariyuce, Caitlin Hu
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Turkey became the last G20 nation to ratify the Paris climate agreement on Wednesday, almost six years after initially signing it, but at the same time, lawmakers protested a key detail -- the country's classification as a developed nation.

