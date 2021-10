A group of Democratic lawmakers from Madison and Milwaukee on Friday introduced legislation that would ban firearm add-ons known as "bump stocks." The bill's introduction coincides with the fourth anniversary of the shooting at a Las Vegas concert that killed 60 people. Twelve of the rifles found in the gunman's hotel room were affixed with the modifiers, which allow semiautomatic guns to fire more rapidly.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO