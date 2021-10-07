Nintendo Switch Transfer - How To Transfer All Saves, Games, Profiles, And User Data To Another Switch (OLED, Lite, Regular)

Tetris Effect: Connected Review (Switch eShop) Has there ever been a more perfect marriage of hardware and software than Tetris and the Game Boy? Despite not being an original Nintendo IP, Tetris felt like it was made for the monochrome portable, and it's hard to imagine either of them being anywhere near as successful without the other. However, Tetris is very much its own thing and has utilised the staggering fame it achieved thanks to its pairing with Nintendo's console to turn into one of the most famous video game properties of all time, with entries appearing on practically every device with a screen.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO