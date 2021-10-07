Gabby Petito's Stepfather Reveals He Created Memorial Of Stones Found In Shape Of Cross Where 22-Year-Old's Body Was Discovered
Gabby Petito's stepdad was the person who mysteriously placed rocks in the shape of a cross at the site where the 22-year-old's body was discovered. Jim Schmidt appeared on Dr. Phil alongside Gabby's mom, Nicole Schmidt, her biological dad, Joe Petito, and Joe's wife, Tara, dropping the bombshell during part two of their interview that aired on Wednesday.radaronline.com
