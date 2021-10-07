Gabby Petito's Stepfather Reveals He Created Memorial Of Stones Found In Shape Of Cross Where 22-Year-Old's Body Was Discovered

Aesthetics are everything nowadays. Influencers around the world all have aesthetics to their account to draw individuals in and that’s exactly what Gabby Petito had. She was a whimsical spirit and took herself wherever the wind blew at least that is what her Instagram and youtube channel with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. From the outside looking in one could stay the couple was new-age hippies, just free spirits traveling across the country to national parks in their small van. But with every national park came more hiding places and no one ever knew what went on in that van. On September 11th, 2021, Gabby Petito’s family had reported that she was missing with their last contact with her being in late August.

