CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gabby Petito's Stepfather Reveals He Created Memorial Of Stones Found In Shape Of Cross Where 22-Year-Old's Body Was Discovered

By Whitney Vasquez
Radar Online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGabby Petito's stepdad was the person who mysteriously placed rocks in the shape of a cross at the site where the 22-year-old's body was discovered. Jim Schmidt appeared on Dr. Phil alongside Gabby's mom, Nicole Schmidt, her biological dad, Joe Petito, and Joe's wife, Tara, dropping the bombshell during part two of their interview that aired on Wednesday.

radaronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito’s Stepfather Describes How He Identified Her After Police Found Her Dead in National Park

Gabby Petito’s stepfather was the first person to receive the news that her body was found in a national park, thousands of miles away from home. Stepdad Jim Schmidt was in Wyoming on September 19, searching for 22-year-old Gabby when he got a call from the police, who told him that a body had been found at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Gabby Petito Official Body Found

Aesthetics are everything nowadays. Influencers around the world all have aesthetics to their account to draw individuals in and that’s exactly what Gabby Petito had. She was a whimsical spirit and took herself wherever the wind blew at least that is what her Instagram and youtube channel with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. From the outside looking in one could stay the couple was new-age hippies, just free spirits traveling across the country to national parks in their small van. But with every national park came more hiding places and no one ever knew what went on in that van. On September 11th, 2021, Gabby Petito’s family had reported that she was missing with their last contact with her being in late August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Stones
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Dad Christopher Spotted Mowing Lawn, Bizarrely Back To Regular Life While Staying Quiet About Fugitive Son As 3-Week Manhunt Remains Cold

Brian Laundrie's father is bizarrely acting like his son hasn't been missing for more than 3-weeks, getting back to regular life and doing duties around the house like yard work. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Laundrie was spotted mowing the front yard of his North Port, Florida, home, stepping out...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Gabby Petito's Body Discovered Near Campsite A '5 Minute Walk' From Spot Where Her & Brian Laundrie's Van Was Likely Parked

Gabby Petito's family joined Dr. Phil McGraw for a heartbreaking deep dive into the missing persons case that has shocked the nation to its core. The family spoke of moving in together amid her tragic disappearance, as well as believing the 22-year-old was giving them "signs" from beyond through rainbows, but an especially somber moment came when describing visiting the place where her body was found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS New York

Gabby Petito’s Family Speaks Publicly For 1st Time Since Her Body Was Found: ‘We Can’t Let Her Name Be Taken In Vain’

BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The parents of Gabby Petito spoke out Tuesday for the first time since her death was confirmed. They are asking that her legacy that her legacy be kept alive by helping other missing people, and for the public’s help in finding missing fiancé Brian Laundrie. “She is with us,” Gabby Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt said. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports, Gabby Petito’s parents want good to come from tragedy. They say their new foundation will keep her bright light from dimming by shedding light on other cases. “We are just hoping that through our tragedy of losing Gabby, that...
BLUE POINT, NY
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito’s Mother Nicole Travels To Florida As The Manhunt For Brian Laundrie Intensifies In The Sunshine State

Gabby Petito’s mother left her home in New York and traveled to Florida where the FBI continues to search for ‘person of interest’ Brian Laundrie. On Sunday, Gabby’s mom, Nicole Schmidt posted a photo on her Twitter of clouds in the sky. She captioned the post, “Goodbye Florida …thank you for showing us so much LOVE! #justiceforgabby #justiceforgabbypetito #americasdaughter.”
FLORIDA STATE
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Cassie Defends Missing Fugitive's Physical Fight With Gabby Petito, Weeks Before New Body-Cam Footage Reveals He Hit Her

Brian Laundrie's sister Cassie fiercely defended her brother when asked about the physical altercation that took place on August 12, weeks before new body-cam footage revealed Gabby Petito told officers he hit her. Article continues below advertisement. Cassie, who spoke out to ABC on September 18, addressed the couple's fight,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy