CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mantua Township, NJ

Officials Release Bodycam Video From Fatal Police-Involved Mantua Township Shooting

By Kerri Corrado
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fl0OH_0cJOO6rf00

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police released a bodycam video Wednesday from a fatal police shooting that occurred in Mantua Township in September. Charles Sharp III, 49, was killed by police, and he lived at the address where the shooting occurred.

Gunfire erupting in a quiet Mantua neighborhood.

Newly released body camera footage gives a glimpse into the Sept. 14 police-involved shooting on Elm Avenue that left Charles Sharp III dead.

Sharp’s youngest sister Christina Good watched the video with her family.

“We were just all really quiet, and I honestly just didn’t even look around,” Good said. “I was just watching the video and it was just silent, there were tears.”

Investigators say this all started when Sharp called 911 just after 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, because several people were allegedly trespassing, including a person armed with a gun.

When officers arrived, they say they found Sharp outside the house. The 911 call was still connected when gunfire erupted.

“I just feel like he wasn’t given the chance to identify himself and I just couldn’t believe that it all happened while he was on the phone,” Good said.

CBS3 paused the video out of respect for the family. An officer fatally wounded Sharp. A replica of a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found near Sharp.

“Just a whirlwind. I just thought what happened and how did it happen and when I found out the way it happened, I was just clueless,” Good said.

Good says her brother was an Air Force veteran, great at woodworking and home remodeling, and recently inherited the house on Elm Avenue from his grandparents.

The officer involved is off the job pending the investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Voorhees Man Driving Tractor-Trailer Charged In Deadly Lawrenceville Hit-And-Run

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees man is facing multiple charges after prosecutors say he hit a woman while driving a tractor-trailer and fled the scene. Frank Claybrooks, 54, is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, along with third-degree endangering an injured victim. The crash happened Monday morning on Route 1 in Lawrenceville. Authorities say just before 6 a.m., Claybrooks was turning right onto Route 1 from Bakers Basin Road when he hit the victim. The victim was later identified as Maria Angelica Moran-Moreira, 54, of Lawrenceville. Detectives looked at surveillance videos and talked to witnesses during the investigation.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Overnight Shooting Under Investigation In Conshohocken, Police Say

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Conshohocken are investigating after authorities say a man was shot in the arm early Wednesday morning. The incident happened at West 7th Avenue and Maple Street. Police arrived at the area after 1 a.m. due to reports of a man shot in the arm. Officials told CBS3 the victim left the scene in a private vehicle.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
CBS Philly

2 Robbery Suspects Wanted For Assaulting Evesham Township 7-Eleven Store Clerk Who Denied Selling Them Vape Products: Police

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two brazen robbery suspects. Police say they assaulted a store clerk at the 7-Eleven on Greentree Road, around 10:44 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the clerk refused to sell the suspects vape products because they were suspected of being underage. That’s when the suspects allegedly broke a glass bottle in an attempt to lure the clerk from behind the counter. They then knocked the store clerk to the ground and repeatedly punched him in the face, before fleeing with items. The store clerk was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries. Call police if you have any information.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Olney ATM Robbery, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — A man is recovering after a robbery in Philadelphia’s Olney section ended with gunfire. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at an ATM on the corner of North 5th Street and Godfrey Avenue. Philadelphia police said the 31-year-old victim was trying to get cash when someone announced a robbery and opened fire. The suspect took off with $18 after shooting the victim in the arm. The department said the victim managed to get back into his car and drove to get himself help. He is currently in a local hospital. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mantua Township, NJ
Mantua Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Stabbing Victim Dies After Walking To Philadelphia Police Station For Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was stabbed in Southwest Philadelphia and collapsed after walking to the police station for help. This happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue in the Elmwood Park neighborhood. Philadelphia police said the victim, a 39-year-old man, walked into the 12th Police District building before collapsing. He later died at the hospital. There have been no arrests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Arcenio Perez Released From Hospital After Being Shot During Gun Battle With Suspect In Deadly Jefferson University Hospital Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer shot during a gun battle with the suspect who allegedly fatally shot his co-worker at Jefferson University Hospital has been released from the hospital. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted about the officer’s release on Wednesday. “Great news today as P/O Arcenio Perez was released from the hospital 9 days after being shot with a rifle round during a gun battle with an armed homicide suspect,” Outlaw tweeted. “We salute P/O Perez & his brave @PPD16Dist coworkers and wish him & his family the best as his recovery continues.” Officer Perez and his coworkers showed great...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County DA Offers $1,000 Rewards For Information In 3 Unsolved Bristol Township Killings

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has created a reward fund in hopes of urging new information in three Bristol Township killings. Each of the unsolved cases has a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. These are three separate incidents that happened over a span of two years. Investigators are at a point where they want the public’s help to solve them before they go cold. Cashe Conover was 22 years old, fun-loving and happy. “She loved life. She loved people,” Charmane Steed, Conover’s mother, said. 22-year-old Cashe Conover On Oct. 27, 2019, on the 2400...
BRISTOL, PA
CBS Philly

Man Seriously Injured After Shot In Willingboro Town Center Parking Lot, Suspect On The Loose: Police

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the parking lot of a Willingboro shopping center on Monday night. Police are now searching for the gunman. The shooting happened in the parking lot of Willingboro Town Center on Route 130, around 5:30 p.m. Monday. It happened while many of the stores there had customers inside. “I’m kind of nervous because it’s close to home,” one shopper said. Another woman added, “I’m very scared, I’m very scared.” Chopper 3 was over the scene showing evidence markers around a red car. Workers tell Eyewitness News they heard several gunshots at...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodycam#Police Shooting#Air Force
CBS Philly

Driver Hits, Kills Pedestrian On Route 1 In Lawrenceville, Police Say

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Route 1 in Lawrenceville, early Monday morning. Details are limited at this time, but the incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. on northbound Route 1, between Brunswick Pike and Bakers Basin Road. Police in Lawrenceville confirmed to CBS3 the crash killed the pedestrian. They have not said if the incident is considered a hit-and-run. Accident in #LarenceTwp, NJ CLOSES all NB lanes on RT-1 at Bakers Basin Rd. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/mL8hj56Mj6 — Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) October 11, 2021 The incident closed northbound lanes of Route 1, leading to delays.
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

University Of Delaware Student Brandon Freyre Charged In Off-Campus Assault, Kidnapping Of Another Student

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A University of Delaware student is charged with assault and kidnapping after Newark police say he attacked a female student at an off-campus apartment. Brandon Freyre, 20, of Maryland, is charged with assault, kidnapping, and strangulation. The incident happened on Oct. 8 when Freyre was at the woman’s off-campus apartment. Officials said he began arguing with the victim and then assaulted her, eventually choking her unconscious. He also threatened to kill her. Authorities said the victim reportedly escaped the apartment after being thrown down a flight of stairs and held captive for four hours. That’s when she called...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Teenager Shot Twice While Leaving North Philadelphia Vigil, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police say. The incident happened on 22nd and Lehigh Streets after the teenager was leaving a vigil around 7 p.m. Investigators don’t know if the shooting was related to the vigil. The victim was shot twice in the left calf and is in stable condition, police say. He was transported to Temple University by police. No arrest has been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Dump Truck, Pickup Truck Crash In East Norriton Township

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — A dump truck and pickup truck crashed in Montgomery County on Tuesday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Eisenhower Drive and Township Line Road in East Norriton Township just after 3 p.m. The video shows the pickup is on its side and the dump truck off the road. There is no word on how this happened or if there are any injuries.
EAST NORRITON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Philly

ATM Explodes Inside West Philadelphia Convenience Store, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Someone blew up an ATM machine in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood early Sunday morning, police say. The suspect came away empty-handed. The machine was badly damaged. It was located inside a 24-hour convenience store at 40th and Lancaster Avenue. Police say the explosion happened around 2:45 this morning, and that no one was injured. Eyewitness News is working to gain more info on what kind of device the suspect used to blow up the ATM. So far, no arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA Transit Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Committed Arson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Transit Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly committed arson at two stations over the weekend. The first incident happened at the Susquehanna-Dauphin Station around 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to SEPTA. The man allegedly took off his shirt and used a lighter to set a shirt and cone on fire. After that, the suspect then boarded a southbound train and got off at the Ellsworth-Federal Station where he set a trash can on fire, according to SEPTA. No injuries were reported in either incident. Anyone with information about the alleged suspect is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

All Lanes Reopened After Fatal Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike In Bristol

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — All lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Bristol are back open after a fatal crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes of the Delaware River Bridge on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, near mile marker 42.9.     The crash also closed the I-95 northbound and I-295 eastbound ramps to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. As of noon, all lanes are back to normal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

‘I Just Start Praying’: Funeral Held For 13-Year-Old Killed Near School As Another Philadelphia Family Loses A Loved One To Gun Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A funeral was held Monday for the 13-year-old boy shot and killed last week in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section as he was headed to school. Philadelphia police are still searching for the shooter. The victim’s cousin told Eyewitness News that the family is devastated. A shooting occurred Sunday night where another teenager, this time a 16-year-old boy, was injured after he attended the vigil held for the 13-year-old. “Pow pow pow! That’s what we heard,” Melva Story said. “I heard about 17 to 18 gunshots,” she added. “I was in the kitchen when I heard the shooting. And when I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man, Justin Reaves, Dies In Fatal Auto Accident That Involved SEPTA Trolley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a fatal auto accident in West Philadelphia that involved a SEPTA Trolley, police say. The victim was later identified as Justin Reaves. The accident occurred on Powelton and Lancaster Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to officials. The SEPTA Trolley was traveling westbound on Lancaster Avenue, police say, while the car Reaves was in traveled northbound on Powelton Avenue. The trolley then struck the car on the passenger side, which trapped him inside the car, and he had to be extricated from the vehicle. Reaves and the operator of the car, who has yet to be identified, were then transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Reaves was pronounced dead at 3:58 a.m., police say, while the operator suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There’s also no injury to the operator of the trolley, according to police. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Weekend Shootings Leave Man Dead, Several Others Hospitalized, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and several others were hospitalized due to multiple shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia, police say. According to the most recent data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 427 homicides in 2021, which is a 15% increase from this time last year. Late Saturday night, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Tioga, according to police. The incident occurred on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue at 10:19 p.m. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and pronounced dead just before midnight. A 47-year-old man was also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

17-Year-Old Killed, Father Injured In Targeted Shooting Outside Burlington Township Walmart: Police

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 17-year-old is dead after he and his father were shot in a Walmart parking lot on Thursday night. Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, but as of right now, they say it wasn’t a random attack. “It’s terrible, it’s terrible. They got to take the guns away,” shopper Yvonne Gutierrez said. Shoppers were left stunned after learning a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Walmart parking lot on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township, just after 10 p.m. Thursday. “I’m always here in the morning or early afternoon, but...
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Police: 48-Year-Old Man Expected To Survive After Being Shot 7 Times In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is expected to survive after being shot seven times in South Philadelphia. The shooting happened on Pierce Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say the 48-year-old man was shot five times in the leg and twice in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Police are still searching for a suspect and motive behind the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy