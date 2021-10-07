Officials Release Bodycam Video From Fatal Police-Involved Mantua Township Shooting

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police released a bodycam video Wednesday from a fatal police shooting that occurred in Mantua Township in September. Charles Sharp III, 49, was killed by police, and he lived at the address where the shooting occurred.

Gunfire erupting in a quiet Mantua neighborhood.

Newly released body camera footage gives a glimpse into the Sept. 14 police-involved shooting on Elm Avenue that left Charles Sharp III dead.

Sharp’s youngest sister Christina Good watched the video with her family.

“We were just all really quiet, and I honestly just didn’t even look around,” Good said. “I was just watching the video and it was just silent, there were tears.”

Investigators say this all started when Sharp called 911 just after 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, because several people were allegedly trespassing, including a person armed with a gun.

When officers arrived, they say they found Sharp outside the house. The 911 call was still connected when gunfire erupted.

“I just feel like he wasn’t given the chance to identify himself and I just couldn’t believe that it all happened while he was on the phone,” Good said.

CBS3 paused the video out of respect for the family. An officer fatally wounded Sharp. A replica of a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found near Sharp.

“Just a whirlwind. I just thought what happened and how did it happen and when I found out the way it happened, I was just clueless,” Good said.

Good says her brother was an Air Force veteran, great at woodworking and home remodeling, and recently inherited the house on Elm Avenue from his grandparents.

The officer involved is off the job pending the investigation.