Mansfield, TX

No Classes Thursday At Mansfield ISD’s Timberview High In Wake Of School Shooting

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 7 days ago

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott Pledges State Help After Timberview High School Shooting In Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Classes are cancelled for Thursday, Oct. 7 at Mansfield ISD’s Timberview High School in Arlington following Wednesday morning’s shooting that injured four people.

“It is so important that the Timberview High School community have time to heal, and so, there will be no school for Timberview High School on Thursday,” Principal Derrell Douglas said in a letter to parents Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: ‘Mom, This Is Not A Drill, I Love You’: Parents Share Communication From Kids During Timberview High School Shooting

He said there will be counseling services available at Word of Truth Church, Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts as well as virtual counseling.

Suspect Timothy George Simpkins, 18, turned himself in to police hours after the shooting.

The teen was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bond set at $75,000, which is $25,000 for each count.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8C87_0cJONDzi00

Timothy George Simpkins mugshot (Arlington PD)

The shooting resulted from a conflict between two teens in a classroom.

Police allege Simpkins brought a gun to school and at some point during or after that fight, he got out the 45-caliber handgun and started shooting.

RELATED: North Texas Police Divert Resources During Timberview High School Shooting Response To Investigate Online Threats

A 15-year-old student was hit with a least one gunshot. A 25-year-old man, a teacher, was also wounded. They both remain hospitalized.

A girl student was grazed by a bullet and another adult was treated and released with minor injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjz7s_0cJONDzi00

School buses are used to transport students from Timberview High School to the Mansfield ISD Center for Performing Arts after a shooting on campus on October 6, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

Police said Simpkins drove away from campus after the shooting.

They said the gun used in the crime was found about two miles from the school.

Around 1:00 p.m., SImpkins, with a lawyer, surrendered to police.

“What we believed happened,” said Asst. Chief Kevin Kolbye of the Arlington Police Department, “A fight between the student and another individual in the class, and a gun was used. When the officers heard over the radio there was a teacher in distress, the officers immediately went to that classroom. One officer heard the shots as he was going up there.”

Arlington Police confirmed the ATF Dallas Field Division, Mansfield PD, Grand Prairie PD, and Mansfield ISD police performed a “methodical search” of the campus.

Asst. Chief Kolbye also confirmed all of the students at Timberview had been evacuated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1BRB_0cJONDzi00

Law enforcement gather as a home is searched for the suspect in a shooting at Timeberview High School on October 6, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

There were some 1,700 students being united with their families.

Victim services has been called in to help the students.

Here is the full letter from Principal Douglas to parents and guardians:

Dear Timberview High School Parents and Guardians:

It has been a devastating day, and we are still in the midst of reunifying our students and parents; but we want to thank you for your cooperation, patience, understanding and kind words as we come to grips with what has happened.

Today’s shooting has been traumatic. We are so grateful there were no fatalities, and reports indicate that those injured are expected to recover.

It is so important that the Timberview High School community have time to heal, and so, there will be no school for Timberview High School on Thursday, Oct. 7. All after-school activities, including athletics events and games, will also be canceled. In addition, the parent-teacher conferences on Oct. 8 will be rescheduled for a later date.

There will be counseling services available for students, staff and families tomorrow to help individuals begin to process what has happened. The services will be available both in person and virtually. Please see the counseling details below:

Word of Truth Church
8201 Webb Ferrell Rd, Arlington, TX 76002
Thursday, Oct. 7 starting at 7:25 a.m.

Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts
1110 W. Debbie Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
Thursday, Oct. 7 starting at 7:25 a.m.

Virtual Counseling
Thursday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon

You can also review Mansfield ISD’s 24/7 Student Support service here, which provides assistance to students during non-school hours. There’s even additional support through a free referral service to help those with mental health or substance use issues to get matched for treatment.

Please note that given the current investigation underway, no one will be able to have access to the Timberview High School campus until further notice. We will be sure to update you once we have further details about steps moving forward.

If you have any questions about any of the information mentioned, please contact the Mansfield ISD Communications Department at 817-299-6345 (from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or email info@misdmail.org.

Sincerely,

Derrell Douglas
Principal
Timberview High School

Wednesday evening, the City of Mansfield tweeted a statement about the school shooting:

The City of Mansfield expresses its deepest sympathies to those who were harmed in the shooting at Timberview High School this morning, as well as their loved ones. We are also thankful for the first responders who helped the victims, secured the scene and took the suspect into custody. Our thoughts and prayers are with our @mansfieldisd family.

