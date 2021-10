New data from Dare County and the State of North Carolina indicate that while still at relatively high levels, transmission of the COVID virus is clearly dropping. The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reports 111 new cases of COVID-19 in the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3. That number is down from 157 cases in the previous week, marking the third straight week of declining cases. As recently as the week of Sept. 6-12, the county had reported a record-high 279 cases of COVID.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO