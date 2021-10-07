Are coding bootcamps accredited? And does it matter?

The “Science of Reading” is a loaded phrase these days. It’s creating a lot of controversy, partly because people define it in different ways. To some people, the “Science of Reading” represents a large body of well-conducted research that investigates how children learn to read and what instructional approaches work best. To others, it represents an overly narrow view of teaching reading, one that is just focused on how children learn to read individual words. To specify, being able to read individual words involves decoding, or the ability to map sounds to the letters and groups of letters we see in print. More colloquially, this is called “sounding out words.”

