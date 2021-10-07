Are coding bootcamps accredited? And does it matter?
Bootcamps continue to grow in popularity. But nearly every bootcamp operates without accreditation. Does that matter for bootcamp students?. Accreditation signals academic quality for prospective students and employers. Accredited colleges and universities must meet high standards to earn and maintain their accreditation. Though bootcamp providers may choose to pursue accreditation, very few do. In the U.S., as of 2021, it appears only one coding bootcamp can boast current accreditation.www.zdnet.com
