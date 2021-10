To celebrate the release of the third season of the beautiful and psychedelic fantasy drama AMERICAN GODS on DVD and Blu-ray we have a box set to give away. Ricky Whittle returns as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane – only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he’s also… Shadow’s father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin – to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas. However, he’ll soon discover that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god. The only choice – and a choice you have to make – is what kind of god you’re going to be.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO