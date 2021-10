As car sales fell during the pandemic, automakers paused their orders just as electronics manufacturers began ramping up production, and snapping up the existing supply of chips, to meet the raised demand in laptops and gaming consoles. When consumers started buying vehicles again, automakers were met with a global semiconductor shortage that has led to most OEMs — apart from Tesla and Toyota — idling production lines that caused a dip in car sales. As most OEMs also came out with aggressive plans to go electric, the need for chips has never been stronger. Aside from Hyundai, Tesla and General Motors have announced plans to produce their own chips and cut out the middle man.

