Kali Uchis, Gerardo Ortiz & Paloma Mami Discuss Collaborations on New 'Cultura Clash': Watch

By Griselda Flores
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest episode of Billboard’s new series Cultura Clash, Colombian-American artist Kali Uchis, regional Mexican chart-topping artist Gerardo Ortiz and best new artist Latin Grammy nominee Paloma Mami come together for a candid conversation on collaborations. More specifically, are collaborations between artists a must during these days? When is...

IN THIS ARTICLE
