Justin Bieber Announces 'Complete Edition' of 'Justice' With 3 New Tracks

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber is delighting fans with another new release this week. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), the "Peaches" singer hopped on Twitter and his Instagram Stories to tell fans that three new tracks from his most recent album, Justice, will arrive on Friday. Bieber took the simple approach for his announcement...

www.billboard.com

