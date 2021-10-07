CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Lynch Joins Broadway Revival of 'Funny Girl'

By Abbey White
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Lynch is joining Beanie Feldstein in the first Broadway revival of the 1964 Barbra Streisand-led musical Funny Girl. The five-time Emmy winner will star as Mrs. Rosie Brice -- the adept, supportive and perceptive mother to Feldstein’s Fanny, who single-handedly supports rising star Fanny and her siblings through a real estate business after separating from her alcoholic husband.

IN THIS ARTICLE
