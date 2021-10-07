Public Defenders, Inmate Advocates Sound Off As More Detainees Are Sent To Troubled Rikers Island

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office is bringing charges against a jail guard accused of smuggling in a razor blade for a detainee incarcerated on Rikers Island. Last week, Travis Simms, 33, was arrested after an assistant deputy warden reportedly noticed the correction officer making a hand-off to Jonathan Sanchez, a 31-year-old detainee held at the George R. Vierno Center at Rikers Island. After seeing the alleged exchange, the jail supervisor ordered a search of the detainee, which revealed a razor hidden inside a pen cap, according to the city’s Department of Investigation and Department of Correction.
