CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Public Defenders, Inmate Advocates Sound Off As More Detainees Are Sent To Troubled Rikers Island

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic defenders are now taking aim at judges and district attorneys who continue to send more people to Rikers Island. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Rikers inmate bolts from guards, scales fence in escape attempt

THE BRONX, N.Y. — An inmate at the Rikers Island jail complex got away from guards and spent about a half-hour on the roof of a building Tuesday evening, officials told PIX11 News on Wednesday. Two Department of Correction officers were escorting the man around 7:15 p.m. when he ran off, climbed a fence and […]
BRONX, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Women and Trans Prisoners Removed From Grave Situation at Rikers Island

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that most of the women and trans prisoners currently held at Rikers Island Prison will be removed. The prisoners will be transferred to two State-run facilities - the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills and the Taconic Correctional Facility in Westchester County. Both prisons are operated by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which will now oversee the 230 prisoners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers Island#Detainees#Public Defenders#District Attorneys
wmleader.com

Over 200 Rikers inmates to be transferred to state-run jails

More than 200 women and transgender inmates at Rikers Island will be moved to state-run lockups to help ease problems at the dysfunctional jail, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. In a joint statement, the mayor and governor said that 230 women and transgender Rikers detainees...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

NY moving women, trans inmates from Rikers to state lockups

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly all female and transgender inmates at New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex will be temporarily transferred to state lockups, a move officials touted Wednesday as a way to relieve strain on the city’s failing jails but that advocates slammed as a “rushed, ill-conceived” plan that will deprive inmates of services and support.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Recent Rikers Island Detainee On Conditions At Troubled Jail: ‘It Seems As If Violence Is The Only Thing People Respect’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 200 women incarcerated on Rikers Island, including trans women, will be transferred to state-run correction facilities in Westchester County. The deal struck by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio is designed to address the chronic issues at the city jail complex. But...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
meaws.com

Hochul, de Blasio to Move More Than 200 Women and Trans Prisoners out of Rikers Island

Announced Wednesday.The prisoner transfers, which comprise of "nearly all of women- and trans-identified individuals currently incarcerated" at Rikers, was agreed upon in collaboration with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, according to a press release from Hochul's office. The individuals covered by the transfer will be taken to either...
POLITICS
Daily News

AOC, Torres and Maloney decry ‘inhumane’ Rikers Island after touring jail

A trio of New York-based members of Congress slammed the local and state government for allowing “inhumane conditions” on Rikers Island after touring the troubled city jail. Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ritchie Torres and Carolyn Maloney said they were horrified by the conditions facing prisoners and staff alike. “The inhumane conditions we witnessed today are a stain on the City ...
QUEENS, NY
Gothamist.com

Rikers Guard Faces Charges For Allegedly Smuggling Weapon To Detainee

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office is bringing charges against a jail guard accused of smuggling in a razor blade for a detainee incarcerated on Rikers Island. Last week, Travis Simms, 33, was arrested after an assistant deputy warden reportedly noticed the correction officer making a hand-off to Jonathan Sanchez, a 31-year-old detainee held at the George R. Vierno Center at Rikers Island. After seeing the alleged exchange, the jail supervisor ordered a search of the detainee, which revealed a razor hidden inside a pen cap, according to the city’s Department of Investigation and Department of Correction.
BRONX, NY
News 12

City Hall rally calls for immediate shutdown of Rikers Island

Close to a hundred advocates from around the city converged outside City Hall Tuesday to demand action to the crisis at Rikers Island. The group called on the next mayor to have a plan in place to immediately close the troubled jail facility, which is now scheduled to be shuttered in 2027.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy