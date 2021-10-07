CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tammy Abraham: ‘When Jose Mourinho speaks, you listen – I made the right decision to leave Chelsea’

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQdwc_0cJKBFKa00

Tammy Abraham needed convincing. “I think my mindset was that I wanted to be in the Premier League and I wanted to stay here,” he says. “I feel like it was home, being around London, being around England.” He was nervous about the prospect of moving to a different country. He was nervous about being so far away from his mum’s cooking. A call from Jose Mourinho can be very persuasive, though.

“I picked up the phone and he was like: ‘Do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?’” With that and the conversations that followed, Abraham was gradually convinced to leave Chelsea, a club he had been part of since he was six years old, and join Roma. When it is put to him that Mourinho can be quite the salesman, he agrees. “When he speaks you listen.”

Despite that initial trepidation, Abraham is certain he has made the right choice. His first few weeks in Rome have brought four goals in his first 10 appearances and performances which suggest there are plenty more to come. The 24-year-old is adapting quickly and already learning Italian. In a few months’ time, he hopes to be fluent. “I think I had to open my wings a bit and make a choice,” he says. “I chose Italy and would not change it.”

By opening those wings, he has earned himself a flight home. Abraham is back in the England set-up for the first time in nearly a year, having picked up the phone to Gareth Southgate while half asleep earlier this week and learned of his late call-up. Since last being part of a camp in November 2020, a lot has changed and he has learned a lot about himself along the way.

If Euro 2020 had been played in 2020 as was originally intended, Abraham would likely have been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad to provide cover and competition for Harry Kane. Instead, he watched his international teammates reach the final from home having watched his Chelsea teammates win the Champions League from the stands. Abraham scored a hat-trick in Frank Lampard’s final game in charge, only to become exiled under Thomas Tuchel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tUw6_0cJKBFKa00

“I know, I know,” he says as that point is put to him. “Like I said, it was tough. I didn’t really understand it back then. I was scoring goals, I came off the back of a hat-trick and of course when a new manager comes in things change.” An injury against Newcastle in Tuchel’s sixth game in charge was a stumbling block from which his 15-year-long association with Chelsea could not recover. There was not even a place for him on the 12-man bench for the Lisbon final. “To change a winning team is always hard, and the boys just kept winning towards the end of the season,” he says.

Abraham could have let his frustration be known. Instead, he decided to channel it into pushing himself and those around him. “I got to a point where I had to sit down and talk to myself. I was going out to train and I was doing it for me. I was going to train to better myself because it’s easy to throw a strop, to be angry around the place, to be a bad egg. For me, it was the opposite. I learned about myself and I think that strengthened my mindset.

“I was with the team whenever they needed me,” he adds. He found a purpose in helping and encouraging his teammates, particularly those who had also come up through Chelsea’s youth system. “Players like Mason [Mount], Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi – the players that are younger than me, I kind of had to lift them and be their support, help them and encourage them. At the end of the day, we won trophies as a team so I have to thank them for that.”

Then came the summer, a chance to put himself first and the phone call from Mourinho. “I think the easy option would’ve been to stick around and sit down,” he says. “Chelsea is a massive club, they will compete and try to win trophies so the easy option would’ve been to do that. I realised that I needed to go out and prove myself, I needed to play some games. I made a decision and it was the right one.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Roma coach Jose Mourinho: Winning must be priority

Roma coach Jose Mourinho says winning is the most important thing at the club. Mourinho says the result is the priority over the style. “The result is always the most important thing," replied Mourinho. “If you play attacking football and lose 5-4, then it's better to just get a 0-0 and pick up a point.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho: Abraham doesn't need to score to be best on pitch

Roma coach Jose Mourinho declared Tammy Abraham the best player on the pitch in victory over Empoli on Sunday. The summer signing from Chelsea didn't get on the scoresheet, but Mourinho declared he was delighted with the striker's performance. Quoted by TMW, he said, "There are strikers who if they...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

England: Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham added to Gareth Southgate's squad

Gareth Southgate has added Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Roma striker Tammy Abraham to his England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers. Chilwell's club team-mate Reece James has been ruled out through injury after Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said he was surprised by his selection. England face Andorra away...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Tammy Abraham
Person
Thomas Tuchel
theedgemarkets.com

Roma's Abraham hails Mourinho impact on his tactical development

(Oct 7): Tammy Abraham said his decision to swap Chelsea for Roma was sealed by a conversation with the Italian side's manager Jose Mourinho and that working with the Portuguese has already improved his tactical awareness. The Chelsea youth academy graduate left the Premier League team in August to join...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Roma#Italian#The Champions League
chatsports.com

Chelsea cast-off Tammy Abraham is ripping it up at Roma in a flying start to life in Serie A... so, can Jose Mourinho complete the job after vowing to turn him into a 'MONSTER of a forward'?

He's spent less than two months in the Eternal City, but Tammy Abraham has seemingly already been given a greater sense of worth than during his entire spell at Chelsea - the club he joined as an eight-year-old. The striker might have to work a little harder on his Italian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

Roma striker Abraham: How Jose convinced me to leave Chelsea

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has opened up how Jose Mourinho convinced him to leave Chelsea. Abraham was prepared to stay with Chelsea this season before Roma coach Mourinho called. Abraham, 24, said: “I picked up the phone to, 'Do you want to enjoy some sun or stay in the rain?'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tammy Abraham reflects on last season, and taking the risk to leave Chelsea

A few years ago, in the summer of 2018, Tammy Abraham took the bold choice to leave on loan for a third straight season. He could’ve taken the easy option and stuck with the Chelsea first-team as a backup or third-choice striker, but instead he chose to go out and put himself in the spotlight, to try to (once again) prove himself. As it turned out, that season at Aston Villa not only propelled the Villans back into the Premier League, but Abraham himself as well, as he’d take over the Chelsea starting job the following season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Andorra 0-5 England: Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham seize their chance

England's victory was the sort that should be achieved against an Andorra side nestling between New Caledonia and the Dominican Republic in the world rankings. It was as routine and comfortable as it gets in international football, but there was still plenty riding on this for some England players. In...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah's short careers at Chelsea came down to a 'personality clash' with then-boss Jose Mourinho and NOT a lack of talent, insists ex-head of the Blues' loan department Eddie Newton

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah saw their Chelsea careers cut short due to a 'personality clash' with then-boss Jose Mourinho, former head of their loan department Eddie Newton reveals. De Bruyne, now one of the best playmakers in the world at Manchester City, and Salah, established as one of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

285K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy