CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

By DEE-ANN DURBIN, GRANT SCHULTE
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niZPa_0cJJ6UB800

A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay.

Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.

The actions come on top of strikes earlier this summer by 600 workers at a Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, Kansas, and 1,000 workers at five Nabisco plants across the U.S. In June, Smithfield Foods narrowly avoided a strike by thousands of workers at a plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The number of actions is unusual. Kellogg says this is the first time its U.S. cereal workers have gone on strike since 1972. Nabisco workers last walked off the job in 1969.

But after a difficult 18 months, which saw many workers putting in 12-hour shifts and mandatory overtime to meet pandemic demand, employees are in no mood to compromise.

“We’re drawing a line in the sand,” said Rob Long, a production mechanic who has worked at Kellogg’s Omaha plant for 11 years. Kellogg workers are also striking in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Long said he and others are upset about a two-tiered system of employees that gives fewer benefits and less pay to newer workers, creating a wedge within the ranks. Long said the company wants to get rid of a provision that currently caps the lower tier of workers at 30% of the workforce.

After decades of watching companies chip away at pay and benefits, food workers sense that they have a rare upper hand in the wake of the pandemic, says Patricia Campos-Medina, the executive director of The Worker Institute at ILR Cornell.

Labor shortages mean companies can’t easily find replacements for food-production workers, she said. And the pandemic put a spotlight on the essential —— and sometimes dangerous —— nature of their work.

“Workers in general are demanding that companies invest more in the workforce and not just use the profits for the shareholders,” she said.

Campos-Medina said the trend is not only happening with unionized workers like those at Kellogg, who are members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Union. Non-union fast food workers have walked off the job in dozens of U.S. cities seeking a $15 minimum wage. And workers at three Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York, are trying to unionize.

The strikes come as food companies are still trying to get back to normal levels of production. Kellogg’s cereal sales had been anemic for years, for example, as families shifted to portable breakfast items like nutrition bars. But when schools closed and kids were home last year, U.S. cereal sales shot up 7%. So far this year, they’re down 7.7%.

Kris Bahner, Kellogg’s senior vice president for global corporate affairs, says the company’s compensation and benefits are already among the industry’s best. The company, which is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, says its longer-term employees made an average of $120,000 last year and $118,000 in 2019, and its proposed contract would shift newer workers to those higher wage rates over six years.

“We are disappointed by the union’s decision to strike,” she said. Kellogg began negotiating a new four-year contract on Sept. 8.

But workers on the picket line in Omaha say they’re routinely working 74- to 84-hour weeks to earn that money. Some workers said they’ve endured 12-hour shifts seven days a week throughout the pandemic, with only a few minutes’ notice about mandatory overtime.

“We do make good money, but we’ve given up a lot,” said Dan Jourdan, a packing machine operator who has worked at Kellogg since 2001. “If we worked just 40 hours a week, we’d make nowhere near that kind of wage.”

———

Durbin reported from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Comments / 2

Related
98.1 KHAK

Will John Deere Workers Strike?

A strike deadline is fast approaching after unionized workers at Deere and Company overwhelmingly rejected a new contract offer on Sunday. In a press release, John Deere officials confirmed that production and maintenance employees represented by the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) turned down the new tentative collective bargaining agreements being offered by the company. The vote impacts more than 10,000 employees at 14 John Deere plants in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas.
WATERLOO, IA
dclabor.org

Kellogg’s workers strike

Some 1,400 Kellogg's workers struck the company on Tuesday. The workers are members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) and work in Battle Creek, MI, Omaha, NE, Lancaster, PA and Memphis, TN, where they produce Kellogg ready-to-eat cereals including Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes and Frosted Flakes. “For more than a year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kellogg workers around the country have been working long, hard hours, day in and day out," said BCTGM President Anthony Shelton. "“Kellogg’s response to these loyal, hardworking employees has been to demand these workers give up quality health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay." Kellogg is making these demands as they rake in record profits, Shelton noted, adding that "we will support them for as long as it takes to force Kellogg to negotiate a fair contract."
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
fooddive.com

Labor strikes target Big Food as workers seize on industry turmoil

At food plants around the country this year, workers have been making themselves heard about the state of wages, working hours and conditions. Just this week, roughly 1,400 Kellogg workers at ready-to-eat cereal plants in four states — Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Tennessee — went on strike after their contract expired. In a statement, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) said its goal is to "obtain a fair contract that provides a living wage and good benefits."
LABOR ISSUES
klcc.org

Healthcare workers launch strike as contract negotiations continue

Dozens of healthcare workers marched outside McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield this morning. They’re striking against what organizers call unfair labor practices at the facility. Union leaders with SEIU Local 49 say McKenzie-Willamette plans to outsource nearly 100 positions with a Texas staffing company, and are also failing to pay...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Long
ABC News

Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine

SEATTLE -- The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired. The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8. “Compliance with these requirements is a condition of employment,” states a Boeing internal presentation from Tuesday viewed...
SEATTLE, WA
ABC News

US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico...
U.S. POLITICS
yourerie

Workers at Erie Strayer on strike

Erie City Council to vote on stormwater management fee. Erie Homecoming Events at Bayfront Convention Center. Bridge replacement in Harborcreek to close Bartlett Road for four to six weeks. United Airlines terminating employees not vaccinated for COVID-19 Full power to be restored to several buildings affected by underground fire. Cutest...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Smithfield Foods#Compensation And Benefits#Fed#Kellogg Co#Heaven Hill Distillery#Frito Lay#The Worker Institute#Ilr Cornell
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

US sets new lower salt target for food industry

US health authorities on Wednesday announced a new push for the food industry to slash the salt in its products, a serious public health problem in a country where half the population suffers from hypertension. The voluntary guidelines call for reducing average sodium consumption by about 12 percent by early 2024 -- from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams per day. Susan Mayne, a food safety expert with the Food and Drug Administration, said the change would translate to consuming roughly 60 teaspoons less salt every year. According to the FDA, the US food safety regulator, Americans consume 50 percent more sodium than what is advised, and 95 percent of children aged two to 13 are over the recommended limit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ourquadcities.com

Workers set up potential strike with Deere and Company

UAW members rejected a contract agreement with Deere & Company, setting the stage for a potential strike beginning at midnight Wednesday. The agreement would have covered more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities, including several in the Quad Cities. Deere & Company released a statement quoting Brad Morris, Vice President...
ADVOCACY
24/7 Wall St.

What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Median household income numbers offer a good measure of how American families are faring economically — and for the first time in years, many U.S. households saw a drop in earnings, based on recently released official statistics. In 2020, U.S. national median household income fell by 2.9% compared to the previous year, from $69,560 to […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Starbucks
EurekAlert

Data supports early COVID-19 vaccination for essential workers

In areas where COVID-19 vaccines are limited, vaccinating essential workers before older adults can reduce infections and deaths, according to a modeling study published this week in the new open-access journal PLOS Global Public Health by Nicola Mulberry of Simon Fraser University, Canada, and colleagues. In vaccination campaigns against COVID-19,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

420K+
Followers
106K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy