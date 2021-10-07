CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMPD: Man Charged With Killing Charlotte Grandmother After Breaking Into Her Home

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — The family of a Charlotte grandmother says they want answers following the arrest of her accused killer. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 49-year-old Donnell Gray broke into the home of Diane Sanders and killed her. It happened Monday on Vinton Street in West Charlotte. The victim’s son found her body. Police say Gray shattered the front door and window to get into Sanders’ home, and once inside, they say he broke her bedroom door. Sanders’ family wants to know why this happened to her.

