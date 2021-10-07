CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

American Airlines, Spirit AeroSystems to meet Biden Dec. 8 vaccine deadline

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYwqY_0cJHShNy00
The headquarters of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, is seen in Wichita, Kansas, U.S. December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/Files

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - American Airlines and aircraft parts manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N) said on Wednesday they would meet a deadline set by U.S. President Joe Biden to require vaccines for its employees by a Dec. 8 deadline for government contractors.

The White House announced the Dec. 8 deadline for employees of federal contractors last month and the requirements are expected to cover millions of employees.

American Airlines (AAL.O), the largest U.S. carrier, told its 100,000 U.S.-based employees they "must submit proof of full vaccination as soon as possible — no later than Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021... To be clear, if you fail to comply with the requirement, the result will be termination from the company."

Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit said the mandate would cover its 10,500 U.S. employees. "As a federal contractor, testing is not an option for Spirit employees," the company said.

Last month, Raytheon also said it would require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated, while Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), which also has significant federal contracts, said Monday it would require its U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8.

Some airline officials had asked the White House to push back the requirements, signed by Biden last month, until after the busy holiday travel season.

The White House is adding clauses to future government contracts mandating inoculations.

Steve Cave, a King & Spalding attorney who specializes in government contracts, told Reuters last month he expects the order will impact tens of millions of U.S. workers or more.

"The tentacles are far reaching," Cave said. "The number touched by this will be huge. It’s probably in the upper tens of millions."

The Labor Department separately plans to issue an emergency temporary standard requiring employers with more than 100 workers to have them inoculated or tested weekly - a policy expected to cover more than 80 million workers.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

Federal judge halts United Airlines COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The judge ordered a temporary restraining order on United Airlines, preventing the company from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on employees and placing workers who requested an exemption on unpaid leave. US District Judge Mark Pittman responded to a class action brought by plaintiff and United Airlines captain David Sambrano,...
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

American Airlines and Southwest to defy Texas ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as lines harden, while Minnesota becomes latest hot spot

Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Southwest CEO says Biden forced Covid vaccine mandate on them after days of flight chaos

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has said that a vaccine mandate has been forced on the company by the Biden administration but that the demand for staff to get the shots has had “zero” effect on delays and cancellations in recent days. Mr Kelly told CNBC that he’s “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate – I’m not in favour of that, never have been. But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine mandate]...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KTLA

Southwest Airlines canceled flights spark unsupported ‘sickout’ claims blaming vaccine mandates

When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their jobs or calling […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Aerosystems#Government Contracts#The White House#Raytheon#Southwest Airlines#King Spalding#The Labor Department
BBC

Covid-19: US airlines defy Texas order to stop mandatory jabs

Two major US airlines have said they will not comply with an order from the Texas governor that bans companies from enforcing Covid-19 vaccinations. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which are both based in Texas, will still require all their employees to get the jabs. Last month, President Joe Biden...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS Chicago

More Cancellations For Southwest Airlines Amid Staffing Shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) — Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights nationwide on Sunday, blaming the weather and air traffic control issues, but sources tell CBS News a Southwest staffing shortfall this weekend was a factor in why so many of their flights were grounded. There have been even more cancellations for Southwest on Monday, with nearly 40 flights at Midway International Airport scrapped as of 11 a.m. Meantime, the Federal Aviation Administration is directly countering Southwest’s blame game against air traffic controllers, saying that staffing shortage ended Friday. Now many are wondering if this disruption is a glimpse of what’s to come as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines Disruptions Continue Monday, After Thousands Of Weekend Flight Cancelations

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Southwest Airlines is canceling flights again today after mass cancellations over the weekend. Frustration is running high at Dallas Love Field and across the country as some 365 flights — 10% of the airline’s schedule for the day — were canceled by late Monday morning, leaving thousands of people stranded across the country. More than 600 other flights were listed as ‘delayed’. Traveler Levi Stinson said, “We couldn’t even sleep last night really, just because we didn’t know what was going to happen.” Stinson’s story isn’t unique as thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers were left stranded because their flights were...
DALLAS, TX
CBS News

Nearly all major airlines mandate COVID vaccine for employees

The union representing American Airlines warned that staffing shortages could start as the holiday travel season begins if employees lose their jobs for refusing to get the COVID vaccine. "What we're looking for is to ensure that there's a pilot in the cockpit," said Dennis Tajer, the spokesman for Allied...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
222K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy