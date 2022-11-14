The 2022 NHL regular season in underway, with ESPN and its various viewing options serving as one of the main TV homes for hockey once again. We've got everything you need to know about how to watch the NHL on ESPN Plus, ESPN and ABC.

How to watch the NHL on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is a subscription streaming service that currently costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 with a full year commitment. The sports-centric streaming service provides a bevy of live sports as well as original programming from ESPN, including live streams of the NHL.

ESPN Plus is also included in the Disney streaming bundle, which combines Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee of $13.99. It is also now included as a standard feature on Hulu with Live TV , which starts at $69.99 per month.

FYI, ESPN Plus does not offer a free trial at this time.

Once you’ve signed up for your ESPN Plus subscription, you can stream all of its content via a computer; Roku ; Amazon Fire TV ; Xfinity devices; Samsung or other smart TVs ; Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles; PlayStation 4 and 5; Apple products; Android phones, tablets and TVs; Google Chromecas t; via the Hulu app ; and even an Oculus Go. Consumers can also AirPlay ESPN Plus onto their TVs.

For the 2022-2023 ESPN Plus is going to feature nationally televised games that are either streaming exclusively (available on both ESPN Plus and Hulu) or are being simulcast from a broadcast on either ESPN or ABC. It also has streaming plays of regional broadcasts, what it calls NHL Power Play.

How to watch the NHL on ESPN and ABC

ESPN and ABC are two of the traditional broadcast homes for the NHL during the 2022-2023 season (the other is the NHL on TNT ).

ESPN is one of the most popular cable sports networks in the US and as such is available on just about every traditional cable provider subscription (though never hurts to double check). ESPN is also available on live TV streaming platforms like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

ABC, as one of the four major broadcast networks that is available in essentially every local TV market across the country, is also carried on any basic cable or satellite pay-TV provider and can also be accessed through a TV antenna; simply check your local listing to learn what channel it is on. ABC is also available on live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you subscribe to either a traditional of live TV streaming service, then you can also use that login information to watch NHL games through ESPN.com or the Watch ESPN app.

NHL games on ESPN Plus: November 14-20

The NHL season is about a month old and with temperatures dropping its starting to feel more and more like hockey season. While ESPN Plus' NHL Power Play features live streams of regional/team broadcasts for each game taking place between November 14 and November 20, there is one game that is exclusive to the streaming service (and Hulu) this week. Let's take a look.

November 15

Philadelphia Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

NHL games on ESPN: November 14-20

ESPN does not have any national broadcasts of NHL games this week.



What you need to know about the NHL on ESPN Plus

In addition to exclusive national NHL games on ESPN Plus, the streaming service offers more than 1,000 live out-of-market games for its subscribers. Called NHL Power Play on ESPN Plus, this provides 1,050 games throughout the NHL season, with fans able to choose between the home team or away team's broadcast.

In addition, ESPN Plus features replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game through NHL Power Play on ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus has been around for a few years now, offering original sports programming as well as exclusive coverage of live sporting events, including college football , college basketball , the PGA Tour , UFC fights and even, prior to this year, some out-of-market NHL games. The streaming service’s investment in hockey has increased exponentially though.