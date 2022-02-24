Golden Gate Park’s Magical ‘Entwined’ Meadow Ends March 5

This immersive, glowing meadow will come down in just over a week.

Charles Gadeken’s popular Entwined light display is back this year, bigger and better than ever before! It’s been wowing visitors since December 2 and will officially come to an end on March 5, 2022.

Make sure you pay a visit to this massive immersive meadow, this time with even more interactive elements. The whimsical installation transforms Peacock Meadow into an otherworldly ecosystem of glowing trees, bushes, and other natural elements created from colorful pixel-like LED lights. The trees range from 8-20 feet tall, accompanied by dozens of glowing flower clusters and bushes to create a beautiful meadow landscape.

Visitors can explore this newly re-envisioned installation, which now includes an everchanging landscape with QR codes for the public to access the installation and create their own light patterns. There are also peepholes hidden within tree knots where visitors can peek into hidden worlds, and enchanting visual effects such as ripples in a pond, raindrops, and wind blowing tall grass and flowers. The installation includes 150 lighting patterns with hundreds of variations, and an accompanying audio system brings another level of immersion to the otherworldly meadow.

Local artist Charles Gadeken created this installation with the goal of engaging people of all ages and all walks of life. His work prioritizes accessibility in art, and has been seen at Burning Man, Coachella, and more.

The free, outdoor exhibition accompanies other park attractions including the SkyStar Observation Wheel and the illuminated Bandshell.

In every sense, Entwined has been a bright spot amid the pandemic and recovery,” said San Francisco Rec & Park General Manager, Phil Ginsburg. “It is a must-see attraction during a visit to car-free JFK Drive, and I’m thrilled more people can take advantage of this safe, creative, and free outdoor adventure.”

Entwined is a temporary installation, but it will be open until March 5, giving everyone plenty of time to experience the magic. It is located in Peacock Meadow , in the east end of the park between McLaren Lodge and the Conservatory of Flowers.

Featured image: Photo by Jason Chinn, courtesy of SF Parks Alliance