Best cellular trail cameras in 2022: camera traps that transmit images to your phone

The best cellular trail cameras are perfect for monitoring wildlife remotely from your smartphone, wherever you go. Also known as camera traps, these small cameras are designed to be placed in a natural environment and left to capture animals as they pass by.

Cellular trail cameras help you to get photos of shy wildlife that would otherwise be scared off, and see animals behaving naturally. If you're a wildlife photographer trying to determine whether your location has subjects there before setting up your full cameras for wildlife , a trail camera is a great choice.

The best cellular trail cameras are similar to the best trail cameras , which allow you to pop in a SIM card. This means that rather than having to wait until you fetch the camera to see the images, you can upload them immediately to a cellular network. This can be truly game-changing for wildlife and nature photographers as well as huntsmen.

Some cameras come bundled with a SIM and a no-contract plan, so you don't necessarily have to stick with your regular phone network. Most cameras will require some kind of monthly financial commitment, though, so that you can access your images remotely. Read on to discover the best cellular trail cameras available today, at a range of budgets.

Best cellular trail cameras in 2022

(Image credit: Spypoint)

1. Spypoint Link-S

The best cellular trail camera

Stills resolution (megapixels): 12MP | Video resolution: 1280x720 pixels | Video length: 0-90 seconds | Data storage: Via SD or SDHC card, up to 32GB | Night vision: Yes, via low-glow LEDs | Audio recording: Yes | LCD: 2-inch color LCD | Power: Solar, rechargeable lithium ion or 8x AA batteries | Cellular plans: Verizon, AT&T

Solar powered Speedy trigger Takes 32GB SD card Hard to find in UK

The Spypoint Link-S is our pick as the best cellular trail camera overall. The integrated lithium battery and solar panel give you potentially unlimited battery life (depending on how much sunshine you get) and will save you an awful lot of trips to keep topping it up. It's usually supplied with a pre-activated SIM card too, although you'd be wise to check the running costs with either Verizon or AT&T before signing up for a plan.

More broadly, this is a great trail camera, with a 0.07s trigger, claimed to be the fastest on market, a 12MP sensor, 42 LEDs, and a 100-foot flash range. Advanced features include blur reduction & IR boost, HD video+sound, a 100-foot detection distance and a 2-inch view screen. You can add an SD card up to 32GB, although note that this is not included.

(Image credit: George Cairns)

A reasonably priced trail camera with solar power but no video

Stills resolution (megapixels): 10MP | Video resolution: N/A | Data storage: Micro-SD card, up to 32GB | Night vision: Yes, via 4 low-glow LEDs | Audio recording: Yes | Power: Solar, rechargeable lithium ion or 8x AA batteries | Cellular plans: LTE

Shoots for ages thanks to solar panel Photos transmitted straight to smartphone 100 free transmitted photos a month No movie recording option Need to subscribe to transmit Full HD photos

The Spypoint Link-Micro-S-LTE makes it easy to transmit photos of wildlife straight to your smartphone, moments being captured. The battery is long-lasting thanks to the solar panel, making it an independent trail camera you can leave alone for days while still enjoying the images it captures. You can also retrieve higher-resolution images from the camera’s memory card later.

With a 0.4-second trigger speed and 80-foot detection and flash range, this cellular trail camera offers good value for money. Like the Spypoint Link Micro LTE below, the only major downside is that it doesn't capture video clips.

(Image credit: Bushnell)

3. Bushnell CelluCORE 30

The best cellular trail camera for resolution

Stills resolution (megapixels): 30MP | Video resolution: 1080p, 1920 x 1080 pixels | Video length: 30 secs | Data storage: Via SD or SDHC card, up to 32GB | Night vision: Yes, via infrared | Audio recording: Yes | LCD: No, mono settings display only | Power: 12 x AA | Cellular technology: LTE 4G (e.g. US, UK) | Cellular plans: AT&T, Verizon, no-SIM | Size: 112 x 176 x 98 mm

Very high resolution Shoots Full HD at 60p Unsubtle design Hard to find outside US

The CelluCORE 30 is a relatively new trail camera from Bushnell, upping resolution from the previous CelluCORE 20 to, you guessed it, 30MP. This automatically puts it streets ahead of the vast majority of other trail cameras, so while this does make files larger and means you have to think about storage and transfers, it also gives you a lot more detail in your images.

Equipped with night vision and a 100-foot no-glow flash, the CelluCORE 30 also captures Full HD video at a super-smooth 60fps. The only real drawback to the CelluCORE 30 is that as it's relatively new, it's less available than others, especially outside of the US. We'd expect that to change as time goes on; in the meantime, the CelluCORE 20 is also worth considering.

(Image credit: Moultrie )

4. Moultrie Mobile Delta Base

Most cost-efficient cellular trail camera and plan

Stills resolution (megapixels): 24MP | Video resolution: 1080p | Data storage: Via SD or SDHC card, up to 32GB | Night vision: Yes, via infrared | Audio recording: Yes | LCD: 3-color Status light | Power: 8 x AA | Cellular technology: LTE 4G (e.g. US, UK) | Cellular plans: Nationwide (US), no-SIM | Size: 96 x 175 x 99mm

Review video and settings via app Free automatic species recognition Free cloud storage You must buy plan for each camera No solar panel

If you’re planning on running a cellular trail camera, you normally need to be prepared to pay extra for image storage (a cloud service) and, of course, for the cellular data account. Moultrie have adopted a different approach, offering those aspects within their power for no extra charge. You’ll still need to fork out for cellular coverage, but cloud storage and species recognition are bundled with the very reasonably priced camera. With 24 megapixels and an adequate trigger speed of 0.7-sec, there is no real compromise on the core specifications either; HD video with audio is also recorded. Admittedly there isn’t a solar panel in the box, like the Spypoint Link Micro (another fine budget choice), but a solar accessory is available.

(Image credit: Skypoint)

5. Spypoint Link Micro LTE

The best cheap cellular trail camera

Stills resolution (megapixels): 10MP | Video resolution: No | Data storage: Via SD or SDHC card, up to 32GB | Night vision: Yes, via infrared | Audio recording: No | LCD: 3-color Status light | Power: 8 x AA | Cellular technology: LTE 4G (e.g. US, UK) | Cellular plans: Nationwide (US), no-SIM | Size: 96 x 175 x 99 mm

Modest price, especially for one You must buy plan for each camera First-time setup can be tricky No video

At a significantly lower price point than others, the Link-Micro-LTE is a device well suited for those who want to get several lenses in the same area and keep an eye on the movements of bigger animals, for research or game management.

Spypoint’s app certainly doesn’t neglect location data coming from the cameras, or taking advantage of other available data (like weather services) but ultimately this is just as suited for strapping around trees and sending back images via a 4G LTE network as the Link-S-Dark above. You’ll need to change the batteries more, though.

(Image credit: Browning)

6. Browning Defender

Solid performer you can load up with lots of batteries

Stills resolution (megapixels): 20MP | Video resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels | Video length: 120 secs | Data storage: Via SD, SDHC or SDXC card, up to 512GB | Night vision: Yes, via infrared | Audio recording: Yes | LCD: 2in color | Power: 16 AA Batteries | Cellular technology: LTE 4G (e.g. US, UK) | Cellular plans: AT&T, Verizon, no-SIM

High-resolution camera Large battery bay Data recording includes air pressure 2-inch LCD viewer inside Can't download video by cellular Big downloads push up monthly plan Relatively expensive

Here's another great cellular trail camera, that offers a lot to like. Once the 16 batteries have been slotted into the back of this it forms a chunky unit, which means you can be confident that the power-hungry cellular radio circuitry will last a decent while. Open the door and the back-lit 4-way menu button and on-screen menu makes setup straightforward. And of course it also serves as a real viewfinder when positioning – ace.

Video enthusiasts will appreciate the system’s ability to monitor and keep recording subjects which keep moving while photographers will love the resolution compared to some of the more game-orientated options. Those operating in busier areas will appreciate the optional security box too.

(Image credit: Skypoint)

7. Spypoint CELL-LINK

A good way to add a cellular link to an existing trail camera

Data storage: - | LCD: - | Power: 8 x AA | Cellular technology: LTE 4G | Cellular plans: Verizon, AT&T, no-SIM | Size: 35 x 35 x 35mm

Connects to existing devices Works with virtually all cameras Trail camera sold separately ID Cable/SD slot connection can be tricky Remote setup options not available on off-brand cameras

This cube-like chunk is big enough to house eight AA cells and the 4G LTE tech to turn any existing trail camera into a cellular one.

Naturally the manufacturers would prefer your original was a Spypoint too, but they’re not picky. In theory at least any camera which uses an SD card – and that seems to be most – should do the trick. An SD-like adapter at the end of a flat cable must be negotiated through the weatherproofing of your original device and inserted into the SD slot

(Image credit: Stealthcam)

8. Stealthcam DS4K

A cellular game camera with 4K

Stills resolution: 16+16MP (two lenses) | Video resolution: 4K@15fps or 2560 x 1440 @ 30fps | Data storage: Via SD, SDHC or SDXC card, up to 512GB | LCD: Backlit mono text for settings | Power: AA (lithium recommended) | Cellular technology: LTE | Cellular plans: Verizon, AT&T, International | Size: 89 x 62 x 140mm

Fast 0.2 second trigger No cellular option Low-glare coating on PIR and IR arrays More expensive 4K can put a strain on cellular connection 4K isn’t 30fps

The DS4K isn’t the cheapest trail camera, but it doesn’t disappoint on features either. Many cellular cameras take the view that 4K video is difficult to transmit by 4G/LTE connections, so the feature is left out entirely. Here the camera can still record them locally even if it only sends 1080P or a sample GIF via its cellular connection. Previews can be seen in the Command Pro app, and images are stamped with time, date and moon data.

Setup isn’t a painful process either; all that is required is a QR code scan and following steps. The camera’s stills (there are two 16 megapixel sensors for different light conditions) can be caught in a burst of 9 images per triggering, and the device houses 6 850nm LEDs. Placing in a location for any length of time will need lithium batteries, and it’s worth remembering that the reliable sensing zone is closer to 60ft /20m).

(Image credit: Adam Juniper/Digital Camera World)

A security camera which could help with game

Stills resolution: n/a | Video resolution: 1080P | Data storage: MicroSD card | LCD: - | Power: Rechargeable battery | Cellular technology: LTE | Cellular plans: AT&T, Verizon, International | Size: 120 x 64 x 86 mm

Can also serve as a security camera Animal / person detection Can connect to an Arlo Secure account Battery likely to need regular charging No camouflage Detection limit 23ft / 7m

It's not specifically designed for wildlife watching, but the Arlo Go 2 is a cellular security camera that will certainly spot animals wandering near it. It can connect to Arlo’s remote monitoring software (app or web tool) and is easy to view events and initiate two-way talk. Settings can also be changed remotely, for example switching from black and white night vision to illuminating subjects with its floodlight. The battery life is lower than most of the dedicated cameras, though it can be charged via a magnetic connector from below and a solar adaptor is available.

As we said, this might not a trail camera as such, but if your trail and your hunter’s cabin need remote monitoring for security as well as animals, then there is much to be said for this approach.

