12+ Plant-Based and Vegan Restaurants to Try in Tampa Bay

With the Tampa Bay area being a hot spot for animal lovers ( we have loads of pet-friendly date night spots ) it only makes sense that our backyard is equally known for its cruelty-free, vegan and plant-based restaurants.

Sure, most of these restaurants are known for their lack of animal-based products, but they wow with culinary creativity, too. Check out these wildly popular Tampa vegan and plant-based restaurants. You can also check out some of our picks of gluten-free restaurants here.

Florish in South Tampa

2307 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Suite A, Tampa

Florish is a new addition to the Tampa Bay food scene, opening its doors recently with a wide menu of plant-based pizza, bowls and snacks. You can build your own bowl or go for one of their signature bowls like our staff favorite, the Sun Goddess with Ginger-Lime Rice, Chimichurri Cauliflower, Avocado, Arugula, Sliced Almonds and a Golden Turmeric Vinaigrette Drizzle. They also offer sides like Impossible Chicken nuggets

True Food Kitchen in Tampa

3645 Midtown Drive, Tampa

True Food Kitchen is another new restaurant to add to your rotation. You’ll find it in Midtown in Tampa, so find a spot in the garage and walk over to the first floor restaurant. The menu rotates with the seasons and what’s available and they can accommodate any dietary need including vegan (very important for this piece), gluten-free, keto, paleo and more! Their salads and bowls offer the widest selection of vegan options and there is usually at least one vegan pizza option too.

Bare Naked Kitchen in Tampa

3915 S Henderson Blvd, Tampa

The healthy-restaurant food scene is booming in Tampa because this is yet ANOTHER new addition! Bare Naked Kitchen got its start in Tallahassee and recently opened a second location in South Tampa. While this is not a vegan restaurant, they do offer a lot of vegan options, including cauliflower crust pizzas. salads, bowls and sides.

Pure Kitchen in Tampa

32114 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Located on Kennedy Blvd, between the downtown and Westshore business district is Pure Kitchen, a vegan grab-an-go restaurant that is perfect for a quick lunch break or dinner on the run. Not only are the plant-based, but also organic. The menu rotates, so check their Facebook page to get updates on what’s available for the day you get a craving.

Dharma Southern Kitchen in Tampa – Vegan

1910 N Ola Ave, Suite 113, Tampa

This Orlando-based eatery expanded into Tampa in 2019 with its current home at the Heights Public Market inside of Armature Works. Dharma Southern Kitchen is beloved for its vegan BBQ options, sandwiches and hearty Southern-inspired comfort food dishes. Get your fill with indulgent combo dishes that come with one comfort side (think tater salad, mac n’ cheese and grits).

Loving Hut in Tampa – Vegan, Gluten Free

1905 E Fletcher Avenue, Tampa

With a Tampa location on Fletcher Avenue, Loving Hut is known nationwide for its vegan cuisine as well as its scratch kitchen! Do you have any specific food allergies? Just let the chef know and they will whip up something special just for you. Keep in mind, even though this is a franchise, each location has a unique menu.

Gourmet Pizza Company in Tampa – Vegan, Gluten Free

610 S Armenia Ave, Tampa

Gourmet Pizza Company is a staple for pizza lovers and foodies alike. While not 100% gluten-free or vegan by nature, this focused pizzeria has nailed their gluten free dough. They also provide several types of vegan cheese to pile on top of your veggies. Design your own vegan and/or gluten-free pie, or choose from 20+ options on the menu, including three Beyond Burger pizzas.

Bamboozle Cafe in Downtown Tampa – Vegan, Gluten Free

Downtown Tampa: 516 N Tampa Street

Channelside: 109 N 12th St

Located in Downtown Tampa, Bamboozle Cafe (pictured in feature image) specializes in healthy Vietnamese dishes and a variety of Pho dishes, with both vegan and gluten free options. Bamboozle uses ingredients that are wholesome and healthful bringing a unique take on the more traditional dishes they provide, such as their BBQ Jackfruit fresh roll and noodle salads. The more upscale ambiance makes it totally date night-worthy.

Craft Kafe in St. Pete- Vegan, Gluten Free

Downtown St. Pete: 200 Central Ave

West Central Shopping Center in St. Pete: 6653 Central Ave

Craft Kafe is a gluten-free café serving up all types of food, but they are most known for their vegan options. This cute spot is perfect for both a breakfast and lunch date for couples. They offer daily specials, including vegan soups and pastries, as well as tasty options that are always available. This includes the vegan burger made with a quinoa, mushroom and black bean blend, as well as other vegan sandwiches. Craft’s cold brew is also to die for. This local spot offers meals for meat-eaters and dairy-eaters alike.

Love Food Central in St. Pete- Vegan, Gluten Free

2057 Central Avenue

Love Food Central is St. Pete’s vegan and gluten free comfort food restaurant. This adorable cafe is a favorite among locals, with sweet specials such as vegan soft serve, delicious cookies, BBQ jackfruit sandwiches and daily soup specials. The menu is packed full of flavors that will win over even your most meat-loving dining companions.

Ray’s Vegan Soul in St. Pete – Vegan, Gluten Free

953 Central Ave, St. Pete

Ray’s Vegan Soul is exactly what it sounds like – a plant-based eatery dishing up vegan soul food. While there isn’t a brick and mortar location, you can get your fix every Sunday with a Soul to Go meal, available for pickup in front of Plant Love Ice Cream in St. Pete on Sundays from 1-4pm. Check the eatery’s Facebook page for the weekly menu and to place your order.

Golden Dinosaurs Vegan Deli in Gulfport

2930 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

G olden Dinosaurs Vegan Deli has been around for a few years and in that time, has earned its spot as the top vegan restaurant in Tampa Bay! They offer vegan, made from scratch desserts, sandwiches and more. And when we say everything from scratch, we mean it. They even make their own vegan sausage, seitan, and cutlets. This is where you can still enjoy a Cuban, Rueben, or burger, but with a vegan twist.

The Cider Press Café in St. Pete – Raw, Vegan

Temporarily closed

The Cider Press Café in St. Pete is known for its delicious food selections that you would never guess are both raw and vegan. The brainchild of Johan Everstijn and Roland Strobel, the idea for this eatery was inspired by their commitment to bringing healthy alternatives to the otherwise “garbage in – garbage out” fast food mentality that has spread nationwide. Couples will love the plant-based, vegan and vegetarian spins on classic comfort dishes.

FYI: The Cider Press Café has closed its Central Ave location and will be reopening in Kenwood as Cider Press Vegan Gastropub and Patio Bar. Keep up with the restaurant’s Facebook page for the latest updates. The reopening is scheduled for 2022.

More Tampa Bay restaurants that offer Vegan and Plant-Based options:

Feature image credit: Bamboozle Cafe

The post 12+ Plant-Based and Vegan Restaurants to Try in Tampa Bay appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .