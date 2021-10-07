CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions Swirl Around Cause Of Devastating Huntington Beach Oil Spill

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Questions continued to emerge Wednesday about what may have caused one of the biggest Southern California oil spills in decades off the Orange County coastline. Watchdog groups are concerned that the bottleneck at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach may have played a role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSnBI_0cIq3YXt00

Environmental oil spill cleanup crews clean oil chucks off the beach from a major oil spill at Huntington Dog Beach on Oct. 5, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

The pipeline leak, which was reported Saturday morning, may have spilled up to 144,000 gallons of oil into the ocean waters. The spill occurred in federal waters at the Elly rig, about 4 1/2 miles off shore. The rig is owned by Amplify Energy.

Federal authorities confirmed Tuesday that a section of Amplify Energy’s oil pipeline was damaged and moved more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, an indication that a ship’s anchor may have caused the spill.

“What they further located was a 13-inch split in that pipe, on the side of the pipe, that is a likely source of release of the oil,” Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore said in a news conference.

“The root cause of the accident remains unconfirmed at this time,” according to a federal document from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s Office of Pipeline Safety. “Preliminary reports indicate that the failure may have been caused by an anchor that hooked the pipeline, causing a partial tear.”

The nearly 18-mile pipeline runs from Amplify Energy’s offshore drilling platforms to a pump station in Long Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjBRV_0cIq3YXt00

(CBSLA)

TIMELINE: Huntington Beach Oil Spill

“This is a terrible tragedy and we’re extremely sorry this happened,” Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said. “Obviously the cause of this will need to be investigated. But regardless of the cause, we’re going to do everything we can to make things right for all of those impacted areas and individuals as quickly as we can.”

Environmental watchdogs Tuesday were raising alarms about a possible anchor strike as well.

“I was immediately concerned that there was a possibility that a vessel had dropped anchor or dragged anchor and that had damaged the pipeline,” John Amos, president and founder of the environmental group Skytruth, told CBSLA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvS7F_0cIq3YXt00

An image created by the nonprofit group SkyTruth of the area around the Huntington Beach oil spill. (SkyTruth)

Skytruth Tuesday created an image which uses government databases and satellite to track oil spills. The white dots are all ships near the pipeline, each can be identified and tracked.

“We could clearly see what looked like an oil slick right along the eastern edge of the image, near the pipeline, and also very close to where all these ships are anchored,” Amos said.

John Konrad, a former captain of large ships and the founder of the maritime website gCaptain.com , pointed to the unprecedented bottleneck of cargo vessels at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach as a potential problem.

“There are too many ships, so they’re anchoring in places that are not designated,” Konrad said.

“When you have that many ships in a port, the ships have to either anchor closer together, which can be dangerous, or they have to find other places to anchor,” he added.

Konrad says the Coast Guard sets guidelines about where ships can safely anchor. He says it is possible that a commercial vessel’s crew may not have realized they struck and dragged a pipeline.

“Did he have the right charts?” Konrad asks. “Did this vessel traffic service advise him? Was this an old pipeline that maybe wasn’t properly charted? These are the questions we have to ask.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Coast Guard are investigating the cause of the spill.

Meanwhile, there are also questions regarding when the spill was reported. Operators of the Elly oil rig waited more than three hours to shut down the ruptured pipeline despite receiving a low-pressure alarm early Saturday morning.

According to the document from the Department of Transportation, workers in the control room of Beta Offshore, a subsidiary of Amplify, “received a low-pressure alarm on the San Pedro Bay Pipeline, indicating a possible failure at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The pipeline, however, was not shut down until 6:01 a.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, through Wednesday, wildlife rescue crews have found at least 15 oiled birds. The birds are receiving treatment.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

CBS LA

Over 80 Oil-Covered Birds, Fish Recovered From Huntington Beach Oil Spill; More Than Half Dead

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Of the more than 80 oil-covered birds and fish which have been recovered since an oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach earlier this month, more than half have died, officials said Tuesday. Clean-up crews comb the beach at the Huntington Beach Pier on Oct. 11, 2021. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images). At least 73 oil-covered birds have been recovered so far, the Oiled Wildlife Care Network reported Tuesday. Forty-five of those died. Nine dead fish have also been recovered. On the morning of Oct. 2, a rupture was reported to a pipeline owned by Amplify Energy in federal...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Free Decontamination Stations Installed To Clean Oil-Covered Boats Following Huntington Beach Spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Officials are setting up free decontamination stations to clean the dozens of boats that got covered in oil from last weekend’s Huntington Beach spill. The stations will be in place for the estimated 200 boats that got oil stuck to their hulls and need to be cleaned, officials say. “We are so fortunate, we have Newport is a site where we’ll have a decontamination site here,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley told CBSLA Sunday. “So we have heard that there are 204 vessels — that could be jet skis, boats, sailboats — anything that got oil Meanwhile, environmental activists...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Biden Announces Port Of LA Will Operate 24 Hours A Day In Effort To Ease Cargo Backlog

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an effort to address the growing supply chain crisis caused by the cargo ship bottleneck, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a deal in which the Port of Los Angeles will begin operating 24 hours a day. Cargo ships filled with containers wait offshore for entry to the Port of Los Angeles or Port of Long Beach on Oct. 6, 2021, off the coast of San Pedro, Calif. (Getty Images) “Today I’m announcing that the Port of LA will begin operating around the clock 24/7 to make sure Americans can get the goods they need,” Biden tweeted. “My...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Alisal Fire Smoke Forecast To Drift Into Ventura, LA Counties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Smell the smoke in the air? That all-too-familiar odor may be coming from the Alisal Fire burning in Santa Barbara County. Forecasters say smoke is forecast to drift into the coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles counties by Thursday afternoon. Expect smokey conditions from the #AlisalFire along the Santa Barbara south coast, as well as coastal Ventura and LA Counties, as this graphic of a smoke model shows in a forecast for Thursday afternoon. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ppoFPryTv8 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 13, 2021 The Alisal Fire, which is burning about 100 miles away from Los Angeles County,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Report: Nearly 5.7 Million Los Angeles County Residents Vulnerable To Extreme Heat, Drought, And Flooding By 2050

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Severe climate could impact more than half of Los Angeles County’s residents, and not just those who live along the coasts. An estimated 56% of Los Angeles County’s residents – nearly 5.7 million people – are at high risk of extreme heat, wildfire, inland flooding, extreme precipitation, coastal flooding, and drought, according to a study released Wednesday by the county’s Chief Sustainability Office. “This report really brings to light the dangers that immigrant, low-wage workers and other vulnerable populations face not just once in a while, but on an increasingly regular basis,” Nancy Zuniga, a workers advocate who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Beaches In Huntington, Newport Beach Reopen Monday

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — City and state beaches in Huntington Beach reopened at 6 a.m. Monday after being closed for more than a week following the massive oil spill. As of 2 p.m. Monday, city beaches in Newport Beach also reopened to the public. Environmental response crews clean Huntington Beach on Oct. 4, 2021, after an oil spill in the Pacific Ocean. (Getty Images) According to a statement released Sunday, Huntington Beach city officials and California State Parks made the joint decision to reopen the beaches after water quality testing found non-detectable amounts of oil associated toxins in the water. “With the reopening of...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Record Backlog At Ports Of LA, Long Beach Hurting Small Businesses

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The ongoing bottleneck of cargo ships at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is starting to have major negative effects on small local businesses. The Evergreen cargo ship “Ever Liberal,” filled with containers, is seen at the Port of Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 2021, in San Pedro, Calif.  (Getty Images) Business owner Nektar Petroff says she’s seeing major delays in receiving the merchandise she needs for her online store, Most Fun Toys, because of the ongoing supply chain problems. “Waiting and waiting and waiting,” Petroff told CBSLA Monday. Petroff is one of many retailers facing shipping delays...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

‘The Perfect Storm:’ Alisal Fire In Santa Barbara County Explodes To 14,500 Acres

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – Firefighters Wednesday were continuing to battle a growing brush fire which sparked west of Santa Barbara, threatened homes and shut down a portion of Highway 101. The Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County. Oct. 12, 2021. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Twitter) The Alisal Fire broke out before 2:30 p.m. Monday amid powerful winds near Alisal Lake in the Santa Ynez Mountains. It was burning in dense chaparral, brush and grass, with thick smoke visible throughout the county. There was no word of a cause. At last report Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 14,500 acres with 5% containment....
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Search Continues For Missing Swimmer Off Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – The search is expected to resume Tuesday morning for a swimmer who went missing in the ocean waters near the Redondo Beach Pier. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the swimmer was in a raft Tuesday night. The person was reported missing sometime before 9:50 p.m. The person was no identified. The Southland dealt with windy, blustery conditions Monday that brought large waves and dangerous rip currents to L.A. and Orange counties, with up to eight-foot waves. The National Weather Service has a high surf advisory in place through 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Coast Guard and L.A. County Lifeguards were expected to take part in the search.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Police Take Man Into Custody In Connection To Commercial Yard Fire In Wilmington

WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – A man was taken into custody in connection with a fire that broke out at a shipping container yard in Wilmington today. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded at about 3:10 p.m. to the grass and rubbish fire that was burning near multiple containers in the yard at 1420 Alameda St., near Pacific Coast Highway, according to the department’s Nicholas Prange. (credit: CBS) Reports of loud explosions heard near the scene of the fire prompted the LAFD to dispatch a hazmat team to the yard along with 88 firefighters, who kept the fire contained to the yard and doused the blaze by about 4:10 p.m. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged in the fire, Prange said. LAFD hazmat teams determined the loud sounds reported were tires exploding rather than a more dangerous or toxic substance. The Los Angeles police department confirmed that a man was arrested in connection with the fire, though his name and the charges he was facing, if any, were not immediately released. The cause of the fire was under investigation. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)  
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Santa Susana Field Laboratory’s Last Building In Simi Valley Demolished

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — The last Cold War-era building has finally come down in Simi Valley. The U.S. Department of Energy says it has completed the safe demolition of the last of its Energy Technology Engineering Center, which had been part of cleanup activities at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory. The last building to be demolished was the Sodium Pump Test Facility, a nine-story industrial building used for testing large pumps for liquid sodium, officials said. The building, which went down on Oct. 1, was built in 1972 and had a red-and-white crane structure on its roof that could be seen from...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

High Temperatures, Wildfire Conditions Return To Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — Forecasters have issued a a fire weather watch for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to the return of windy, hot weather. The fire advisory includes parts of Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley and parts of the coast.  In the coming days and during the weekend residents can expect warmer weather in the 80s and low 90s. Forecasts show that temperatures will drop again beginning Sunday.  Fire Weather Watch in effect for much of L.A. and Ventura Counties Fri morning through Fri evening. Warm, very dry conditions are likely, with gusty #SantaAnaWinds. Use caution with any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Fast-Spreading Alisal Brush Fire Jumps 101 Freeway West Of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – Hundreds of firefighters are battling a brush fire which sparked west of Santa Barbara, forced evacuations and has shut down a portion of Highway 101. The Alisal Fire burns in Santa Barbara County, Calif. Oct. 12, 2021. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Twitter) The blaze broke out before 2:30 p.m. Monday amid powerful winds near Alisal Lake in the Santa Ynez Mountains. It was burning in dense chaparral, brush and grass. The fire had exploded to 6,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Mike Eliason. By Tuesday evening the fire had grown...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Several Hurt In Multivehicle Wreck In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several people were injured in a collision involving four vehicles in the Central Alameda neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. Oct. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash occurred at 4:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of East Washington Boulevard, according to the L.A. Fire Department. Firefighters arrived on scene to find people trapped in their vehicles. Up to seven people were injured, the fire department reported. The exact circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no immediate word on a cause.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA Announces First 100% Electric Bus Line

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After five years and $80 million, the Metro G (Orange) Line became the first zero-emission Metro bus line. Running from North Hollywood to Chatsworth, the G Line now boasts 40, 60-foot electric busses after receiving its first in July 2020. Produced by Canadian manufacturer New Flyer, each bus costs $1.15 million, includes public Wi-Fi and USB ports embedded in the seats.   “If we’re going to act this decade to save our planet, we need to see solutions on our streets today — and watching these zero-emission buses roll down our roads brings us one step closer to turning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds Gather To Honor Victims Of Orange County’s Worst Mass Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds gathered at a memorial site near the Seal Beach pier to honor the victims of Orange County’s worst mass shooting, in which eight people were killed at a salon exactly ten years ago. On October 12, 2011, Scott Decraai showed up with three guns at Salon Meritage. His ex-wife Michele Fournier worked there and they were locked in a bitter custody battle. He killed her and seven others. One of the victims, Hattie Stretz was shot but managed to survive the mass shooting. “Now we come together again to remember and celebrate our loved ones,” said Stretz. Paul Wilson...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS LA

Downtown LA’s Father Serra Park To Get Renamed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles city officials marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday by announcing that a downtown L.A. park will be renamed. Oct. 11, 2021. (CBSLA) L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. City Councilmembers Mitch O’Farrell and Kevin de León joined tribal leaders Monday morning to announce that Father Serra Park, located across from Union Station, is being renamed. An indigenous cultural easement will also be established at the park. The park will temporarily be called La Plaza Park until a permanent name is found. “That’s a fancy way of saying, ‘we’re saying, this is your land,’” Garcetti said in a news conference. Several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Powerful, Blustery Winds Down Trees, Wreak Havoc Across Southland

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Strong and gusty winds from a storm system pummeled the Southland Monday and early Tuesday morning, knocking down trees and kicking up a dust storm in the Antelope Valley which forced major road closures. A tree came down onto an SUV in Van Nuys, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2021. (CBSLA) In the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Harvard Park Monday, the wind blew down two large trees, about one hour apart, at Denker Avenue and 59th Street. Fortunately, no homes were damaged and no one was hurt. “As much as we call about them taking them down, they never...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Volume Of Huntington Beach Oil Spill Likely Much Smaller Than Originally Thought

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities Thursday indicated that the volume of the Orange County oil spill caused by a ruptured pipeline may be significantly less than originally estimated. A sign just south of the Huntington Beach Pier lets beachgoers know that the shoreline and water are closed due to the oil spill. October 7, 2021. (Mark Rightmire/Orange County Register/Getty Images) Earlier in the week, officials had said that the amount of oil spill may be as high as 144,000 gallons. However, on Thursday, officials said it may be under 30,000 gallons. At a news conference Thursday afternoon, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Fishing and Seafood Companies Propose Class Action Lawsuit Over Oil Spill

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A proposed class-action lawsuit against Amplify Energy, the company that owns the pipeline responsible for leaking oil into the waters off Orange County, among commercial fishing, diving and seafood companies is gaining steam. The suit would seek damages for expected lost revenue as a result of last weekend’s massive oil spill. Redondo Beach market Quality Seafood is among plaintiffs, as well as  LBC Seafood Inc., a family-owned wholesaler that purchases lobsters from fishers in Orange County with sales to wholesalers and distributors who distribute the product throughout California and the world. Also named is Jack Buttler, a San Pedro-based...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
