30 Unique Christmas Tree Toppers That Will Add Extra Cheer This Holiday Season

Best Christmas Tree Toppers

This dove that symbolizes peace and love is a beautiful option for tree toppers if you're the spiritual type. At 11" height x 9" width x 5 1/2" depth, the spotted ivory dove designed by Cody Foster is made of high-quality, handcrafted paper and has a gold metal base to keep it sturdy on top of the tree. Cody Foster Dove Tree Topper, $80 on Amazon

2. Northlight Seasonal Retro Tinsel Snowflake Christmas Tree Topper, $46.99 at Wayfair

Currently on sale for $46.99 at Wayfair, the Retro Tinsel Snowflake Christmas Tree Topper features a snowflake-shaped design with flower lights, surrounded by a gold tinsel starburst. This vibrant multi-color Christmas topper comes with 20 pre-lit mini lights, as well as replacement bulbs, a spare fuse, and cone to attach to the tree. Northlight Seasonal Retro Tinsel Snowflake Christmas Tree Topper, $46.99 at Wayfair

For a classic star tree topper with a modern twist, try the Glitter Gold 3D Star for under $25.00 exclusive at Crate & Barrel. Also available in silver, this eye-catching star made of plastic, glitter and wire has a whopping 4.9/5-stars on average by customers. "It captures the lights and makes a wonderful reflection on the ceiling," a reviewer adds. Glitter Gold 3D Star Christmas Tree Topper, $24.95 at Crate & Barrel

This tree topper is so extra! The Whimsical Candy Christmas Tree Topper definitely channels Willy Wonka vibes and makes Christmas that much sweeter! It also would be so fitting on top of a fake pink Christmas tree if that's the look you're going for. Whimsical Candy Christmas Tree Topper, $14.99 on Amazon

Say hello to your kids' favorite new Christmas tree topper! This 9" star topper has LED Color-Changing with versatile remote control could be set to 16 unique colors so the little ones will have fun picking their favorite colors. It also has four dynamic modes with four kinds of speed, as well as a timer mode. This Amazon tree topper is also waterproof so you have to option to utilize it for your outdoor Christmas decorations. KBG Christmas Star Tree Topper with Versatile Remote, $20.99 on Amazon

This is not your regular kind of star Christmas tree topper. World Market just released this new arrival Christmas tree topper star-shaped design made of tiny rainbow-hued jingle bells. This festive $19.99 topper is crafted of metal and is approximately 8.75" W x 1" D x 10.5" H, the ideal dimensions for a moderate-sized Christmas tree. Multicolor Mini Bell Star Tree Topper, $19.99 at World Market

The 10" Glitter Golden Angel 3D Rotating Star Tree Topper doubles as a nightlight because it has a built-in LED projection lamp, which projects high-definition warm yellow five-pointed star in perfect dynamic patterns. This glittery angel tree topper makes a great addition to a holiday party because it's such a spectacle! Just note when you're setting it up, the farther away from the ceiling, the larger the projection range. Christmas Tree Topper Lighted Projector, $21.99 on Amazon

Your tree is sacred and very special so why not top it off with a royal crown for $48.00 at Anthropologie? The celestial crown tree topper is made of iron and adorned with luxe rhinestones that will glisten and reflect against your Christmas tree lights. Starry Crown, Large, $48 at Anthropologie

The flag tree topper says it all! Add some cheer to your home space with this handmade felt canvas-shaped flag that reads "All is bright" in rainbow threaded block font. This is a bold, bright choice if you want a good, cheerful ambiance during the holiday season. All Is Bright Tree Topper Flag, $52.16 at Etsy

Bring back the 90's vibes with this retro, pixelated star based on the nostalgic Super Mario Bros.! At a very low price of $10.99, this out-of-the-ordinary pixel yellow star is a fan-favorite amongst gamers. Retro Super Mario Star Tree Topper, 12.80 on Amazon

At 12" tall stands this lovely illuminated treetop by Kurt Adler on Amazon. With wings made of delicate feathers, two candles made of tree lights, and a gorgeous fabricated ivory gown with gold glitter accents, this porcelain angel treetop is nearly topping 5-stars out of 1k+ Amazon users. Kurt Adler Illuminated Angel Treetop, $36.90 on Amazon

This custom dog breed tree topper is the cutest one around! Select from 150+ dog breeds, and if your breed isn't listed, just message the Etsy designer with a pic of your pooch to receive your paw-some Christmas topper. This handmade topper designed out of plywood will look just like your dog (wearing a cute Santa hat!). It's approximately 10 " in height, but dimensions can vary depending on the type of dog breed. Personalised Dog Breed Tree Topper, $17.78 at Etsy

The 11-inch high lighted snowflake Christmas tree topper has impressive bi-color functions to elevate your holiday decor. This wintery topper has an incandescent bulb for a more realistic snowflake look and features a coil insert that wraps around the topmost branches. 11-inch Christmas Tree Topper, $19.98 at Home Depot

Handcrafted out of shiny wool felt, the sweet golden star is extra ornate! This Anthropologie exclusive makes a thoughtful gift for the holidays because it's one-of-a-kind. Just keep in mind that since this topper is delicately handmade, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece. Star Tree Topper, $38 at Anthropologie

Wrap your fir in a grand bow made of quality wired edge satin and mesh ribbons printed with shiny glitter. The bowknot bow topper comes with 8 streamers that cascade 34" from top to bottom down your tree, giving it more dimension. In addition to this glitzy rose gold, you can pick from silver, sapphire blue, a snowflake pattern, or even plaid! Gold Bow Christmas Tree Topper, $17.49 on Amazon

Make the family proud and choose this personalized Family Name Wire Tree Topper. Choose from copper, silver, gold, white or black and type out the way you want your family's name to be displayed (for example, The Smiths or The Smith Family). This Etsy topper is delicate yet super sturdy because its made of strong stainless steel wire that's powder-coated and is 25 " in height so the name is prominent and showcases nicely above the tree. Personalised Family Name Wire Tree Topper, $45.05 at Etsy

Embrace and the joy and fun of Christmas with this entertaining Motion Rotating Illuminated Tree Topper on Amazon. At a pricier price point of $119.99, this three-dimensional topper designed by The Bradford Exchange is handcrafted and hand-painted. Your kids will enjoy watching Santa on a sleigh with his reindeer circling around your tree on a golden spring. The magnificent illuminated star makes a nice touch! Thomas Kinkade Rotating Illuminated Tree Topper, $119.99 on Amazon

If you're looking to make heads turn, this hilarious tree topper of Santa with a pigeon's head riding an ostrich is a hoot! This multicolored glass finial is 10.5" tall and is available at Walmart for $29.55. Archie McPhee Santa Pigeon Tree Topper Ornament, $29.55 at Walmart

Unlike most tree toppers that are propped on top of the tree, this treetop gnome has two sets of velcro on its hands and feet so it hugs your branches for a different look. With exquisite workmanship, the handmade gnome has a knitted hat in either red or gray and makes a festive impression. The gnome is about 21 inches high and 9 inches wide, plus it's lightweight so it won't weigh down your branches. Christmas Tree Topper Gnome, $23.99 on Amazon

Take a look at this one-of-a-kind design by notable holiday ornament company Cody Foster & Co—it's one of our top picks for tree toppers because of its bold geometric design. Made of gold wire and pristine jewel tones, this medium-sized topper is 10" tall and matches any Christmas tree color scheme because of its variety of colors. Cody Foster & Co Small Rainbow Tree Topper, $59.99 on Amazon

Star Wars fans will go crazy over this Darth Vader treetop. The plastic figurine features LED glowing lights for a dramatic effect. With his signature black armor, helmet, cape, and red lightsaber, the Darth Vader Christmas tree topper is authentic—and amusing! Star Wars Darth Vader Christmas Treetop, $49.08 on Amazon

Treat yourself to this candy-themed tree topper in the shape of a snowflake. Made of a variety of classic Christmas peppermint treats and gumdrops made out of plastic (that almost look real enough to indulge!), this Candy Land-themed topper is a fan-favorite amongst kids. At 10" x 10", this fun finial has a spiral wire for secure attachment and will sugarcoat any tree! Ornativity Candy Snowflake Tree Topper, $24.99 on Amazon

Polar bears have always been my favorite animal growing up so I really vibed with this hugging bear tree topper from West Elm. Add wintery wonder to your tree and make it feel like the North Pole with this frosty polar bear constructed of out 100% white wool. Not only is this Santa bear-themed topper warm and fuzzy, but it's also small and cute at dimensions of 5" W x 4" D x 9.5 " H. Hugging Polar Bear Tree Topper, $40 at West Elm

This isn't just any gnome topper, it's a Grinch gnome! Made from long-lasting faux fur and velour material, this topper is reusable for years to come.At 31.5" tall, this significant-sized topper is recommended for trees sizes that range anywhere from 5 - 19 ft. in height. The cutest part about this topper is that his hands have slits in them so you can hang ornaments from his hands! Gnome Christmas Tree Topper, $17.99 on Amazon

We all know someone who loves Disney gifts, so this peppermint swirl Christmas tree topper in the iconic shape of Mickey Mouse is the perfect holiday present idea. Made out of plastic, this small 5.5" high two-sided tree topper easily slides down over your real or artificial tree's top leader branch. It takes 2-4 weeks of production time, so order it on Etsy sooner than later and get in time for the holidays! Mouse Peppermint Swirl Christmas Tree Topper, $80 at Etsy

This Santa tree topper makes an adorable addition to your family's tree. Made of felt, faux fur and cardboard, this Santa is soft and plush. Outfitted in trending buffalo plaid, this Santa topper will be a joyous focal point for your space and spread cheer to your home during the holidays. Santa Tree Topper, $16.98 on Amazon

At 20-in tall from base to the top of the illuminated star, Santa will fly in a circle around your Christmas tree and put on a show for all to see. The kids will get a kick watching this cute, little Santa soar around like a superhero! Mr. Santa Animated Christmas Tree Topper, $83.99 on Amazon

Here's an affordable dupe for the iconic Swarovski Christmas Tree Topper. The hand-made, mouth-blown glass topper is very fragile, Amazon users say the topper is "carefully shipped and packaged." This exquisite topper is made of red glass with festive gold accents that scream Christmastime! Red Glass Christmas Tree Topper, $72.45 on Amazon

If you have boys, you may want to consider this funny King Kong Tree Topper. Made of plastic, the monkey wearing a Santa hat is holding a star and stands 10 " x 8 ". Have your kids help you secure him to the top of the tree by using the built-in magnets. This LOL-worthy monkey character topper works with any size tree, real or fake. King Kong Climbing The Tree Christmas Topper, $49.95 on Amazon

The realistic-looking cardinal taps into the traditional red color palette of Christmas and is handmade of styrofoam, tin, and faux feathers. This hefty 13" wide bottlebrush bird will not go unnoticed when proudly perched on your treetop. Cardinal Tree Topper, Red, $59 at Pottery Barn

