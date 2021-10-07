CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

'Winnie-the-Pooh' bridge seen selling up to $80,000 at auction

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - An old bridge which inspired "Winnie-the-Pooh" author A.A. Milne and was depicted in his much-loved children's stories about the honey-loving bear is being sold at auction on Wednesday, with a price estimate of up to around $80,000.

Originally known as Posingford Bridge, it was built in 1907 in Ashdown Forest, in southern England, as a river crossing.

"Christopher Robin played on it as a child in the 1920s with his father, the author A.A. Milne, inventing the game of Poohsticks which provided the inspiration for the subsequent books," auctioneer Summers Place Auctions said on its site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJszG_0cInPz9200
Stuffed Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore characters are seen at the world premiere of Disney's "Christopher Robin," in Burbank, California, U.S., July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

"First mentioned in 'The House at Pooh Corner' it describes how Pooh accidentally drops a pine cone into a river from a bridge and after watching how it appeared on the other side of the bridge, devises the rules for Poohsticks."

The bridge, which was illustrated in Milne's books by E.H Shepard, featured in subsequent stories with characters Christopher Robin, Eeyore and Tigger also playing the Poohsticks game.

It was restored and reconstructed in 1979 and proved a popular tourist attraction. However due to deteriorating conditions, the bridge was dismantled and stored away, replaced with a new structure in 1999, according to Summer Place Auctions.

It has recently been fully restored and reconstructed and has an auction price tag of 40,000 pounds to 60,000 pounds. ($54,000 - $81,000).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
rcreader.com

“Winnie the Pooh,” October 16 through 24

Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA. Some of the most beloved figures in children's-book history, and perhaps in all of literary history, will be brought to life October 16 through 24 when Davenport Junior Theatre hosts its new production of Winnie the Pooh, the theatrical opener to the company's 70th season and its official 2021-2022 declaration: “Shows Are Free for All to See.”
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
westkentuckystar.com

Market House Theatre to present Winnie the Pooh

Paducah's Market House Theatre will open their 2021-22 Family Series with Winnie the Pooh this week. The dramatization by Kristin Sergel is about is Christopher Robin's chubby little "bear of very little brain" Winnie the Pooh, which opens Thursday and runs through the weekend. Performances are Thursday and Friday at...
PADUCAH, KY
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Manor’ Review: Evil Is Afoot at This Old Folks’ Home

This weekend marks the much-noted 50th anniversary of “The French Connection’s” release. “The Manor” perhaps inadvertently stirs memories of another William Friedkin joint, 1990 horror “The Guardian,” which was so disliked by the director that he omitted mentioning it in his otherwise fairly comprehensive memoirs. This addition to the second “Welcome to the Blumhouse” quartet of genre features likewise offers an evil tree-entity, to perhaps less campily absurd results — which is both a good and a bad thing. Writer-director Axelle Carolyn’s second solo feature (following 2013’s ghost story “Soulmate”) provides a welcome starring vehicle for Barbara Hershey, who hasn’t had...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auctioneer#Winnie The Pooh#Ashdown Forest#Summers Place Auctions#Summer Place Auctions
KOOL 96.5

Touron Attempts to Ride a Bison in Yellowstone and Luckily Fails

It seems like we can't write the word 'bison' or 'Yellowstone' without having to include some video of a touron being a horrible example. A video I just found shows a guy approaching a bison with the intention of riding it. Obviously, that's a terrible idea and lucky for the guy filming, the bison wants nothing to do with him.
ANIMALS
Recorder

Greenfield teen designs clothing, fashions a life

Isabel Miller glances at a fabric remnant and recognizes a tube top waiting to be made. A pair of jeans that don’t fit? Miller envisions a denim corset-style top. “Levis are made of excellent quality fabric,” said Miller, 16. “Why not make something else out of the jeans instead of throwing them away?”
GREENFIELD, MA
Variety

Emma Thompson’s ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Acquired by Lionsgate U.K.

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” starring Oscar and BAFTA winner Emma Thompson and emerging star Daryl McCormack, has been acquired by Lionsgate U.K. The film is directed by Sophie Hyde (“Animals”) from an original screenplay by comedian and writer Katy Brand (“Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show”). Thompson (“Cruella,” “Nanny McPhee”) stars as Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow yearning for some adventure, human connection and good sex, which she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage. To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande, a sex worker in his early 20s,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Auctions
The Independent

V&A announce first major exhibition celebrating masculine attire

London’s Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) has announced their first major exhibition focusing on masculine attire.Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear will celebrate “iconic looks” by legendary designers and fashion newcomers, such as Gucci, Raf Simons and Harris Reed, alongside historical treasures and acclaimed artworks, including classical sculptures, Renaissance paintings,photographs and films.The exhibition aims to showcase the range of possible masculinities over the centuries, from the Renaissance to the current day.Outfits worn by stars including Harry Styles, David Bowie, Billy Porter, Marlene Dietrich and Sam Smith will be interspersed throughout the exhibition, which will consist of three galleries: Undressed, Overdressed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Princess Diana and Other Late Celebrities Revived Through AI in French Interview Series ‘L’Hotel du Temps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thierry Ardisson, a famous French TV journalist, host and producer known for roasting some of the biggest stars and political figures in modern history, has teamed up with Mediawan’s 3eme Oeil Productions to resuscitate late icons in “L’hotel du Temps.” Pioneering the use of an artificial intelligence-generated tool called FaceRetriever, “L’Hotel du Temps” has allowed Ardisson to fulfil his wildest dream: Travel back in time and bring back legendary figures, including Princess Diana, French actor Jean Gabin, comedian Coluche, singer Dalida and former French president Francois Mitterand. He interviews them in his favorite Parisian palace, the Hotel Meurice. Represented by Mediawan Rights,...
WORLD
Robb Report

Meet the French Designer Who Channels 18th-Century Versailles to Create Modern Clothes

Fashion’s penchant for nostalgia ensures that every season includes one throwback or another; recently resurrected styles range from ‘’60s prep to ’70s swagger. But for his latest collection, French designer Pierre-Louis Mascia has thrown it back considerably further—to the 1700s. Produced in collaboration with the Palais Galliera, France’s most esteemed museum of fashion, the capsule collection is a time-warping mashup that makes historic 18th-century threads look very 2021. The collaboration came about after the designer happened to meet with Pascale Gorguet-Bollesteros, the curator overseeing Pallais Galliera’s 18th-century collection. While many designers have drawn inspiration from the museum’s archives, Gorguet-Bollesteros notes that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinesite’s Digital Journey: From ‘Snow White’ to James Bond

Launched three decades ago as filmmaking was taking transformative steps away from celluloid and toward digital processes, Cinesite remains on course in creating digital visual effects and, more recently, feature animation. A lot has changed since Eastman Kodak founded Cinesite in Los Angeles in 1991 as a VFX, digital restoration and mastering subsidiary based around its Cineon technology. Early Cinesite milestones included a pioneering digital restoration in 1992 of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and digital color timing of O  Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), lensed by revered cinematographer Roger Deakins — among the first full features to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
star1025.com

Pivotal bridge from Winnie the Pooh series to be auctioned

LONDON (AP) — The adventures of the honey-loving bear “Winnie the Pooh” have captivated children — and their parents — for nigh-on 100 years. Fans now have a chance to own a central piece of Pooh’s history, when a countryside bridge from southern England goes up for auction next week.
ENTERTAINMENT
KRMG

Pivotal bridge from Winnie the Pooh series to be auctioned

LONDON — (AP) — The adventures of the honey-loving bear "Winnie the Pooh” have captivated children — and their parents — for nigh-on 100 years. Fans now have a chance to own a central piece of Pooh's history, when a countryside bridge from southern England goes up for auction next week.
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Reuters

200K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy