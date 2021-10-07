Terrifying video shows woman chased by stranger to her door in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- A woman is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News after she narrowly escaped after a man who was following her tried to break into her apartment.

Terrifying video shows the woman slam the door shut just as the man was running toward her.

It happened on Thursday, September 23, at 2 a.m. at a multi-unit residential building near East 168 Street and Sherman Avenue.

Police say the man followed the 50-year-old woman into her building before trying to get into her apartment.

He gave up after she shut the door and fortunately she was not hurt, but she is still shaken up.

The victim did not want to be identified but found the courage to speak about that day two weeks ago as she arrived home.

"There were two guys outside and they were looking suspicious," she said. "He followed me inside the building and he said 'Miss, miss,' twice," she siad.

She said seconds later she knew he was around the corner and she quickly tried to open the apartment lock.

Her instincts were spot on. She said after watching the video, she knows she was very lucky.

"I feel very scared, I was saying what if, what if I had the top door locked, what if I had the top door locked, he could've gotten me," she said.

The victim said she has never seen the man before. She said her guard is now up and her husband and family now watch her leave the building.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

