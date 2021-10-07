CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Terrifying video shows woman chased by stranger to her door in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdGjm_0cIlIfPp00

BRONX (WABC) -- A woman is speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News after she narrowly escaped after a man who was following her tried to break into her apartment.

Terrifying video shows the woman slam the door shut just as the man was running toward her.

It happened on Thursday, September 23, at 2 a.m. at a multi-unit residential building near East 168 Street and Sherman Avenue.

Police say the man followed the 50-year-old woman into her building before trying to get into her apartment.

He gave up after she shut the door and fortunately she was not hurt, but she is still shaken up.

The victim did not want to be identified but found the courage to speak about that day two weeks ago as she arrived home.

"There were two guys outside and they were looking suspicious," she said. "He followed me inside the building and he said 'Miss, miss,' twice," she siad.

She said seconds later she knew he was around the corner and she quickly tried to open the apartment lock.

Her instincts were spot on. She said after watching the video, she knows she was very lucky.

"I feel very scared, I was saying what if, what if I had the top door locked, what if I had the top door locked, he could've gotten me," she said.

The victim said she has never seen the man before. She said her guard is now up and her husband and family now watch her leave the building.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Suspect arrested in case of woman pushed into subway train in Times Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SoFcB_0cIlIfPp00

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 51

sheetkicker
6d ago

glad she got away from the lousy creep. I bet he's one of those guys walking around committing crimes and walking out without bail. good going new yorkers for voting in the real criminals .

Reply
16
my name is no name
6d ago

When she seen the two guys acting suspicious she should not have entered her building. Her gut instinct was already telling about the looming danger..

Reply(1)
8
ghost27rsr
6d ago

i told u the media uses lies and deception this pic is of lady who pushed someone onto train in nyc.

Reply(5)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#To Her Door#The Bronx#Crime Stoppers#Subway#Wabc#Eyewitness News#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABCNY

Man stopped for crash killed by suspected drunk driver on Belt Parkway

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man was fatally struck by a passing vehicle after he got out of his car following a crash on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn early Monday. Police say the 35-year-old driver, Peter Tse, got out of his BMW after apparently rear-ending a Honda Pilot in the westbound lanes at Erskine Boulevard just before 1:15 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy who was about to celebrate his birthday died after falling out of a fourth-floor window of a Harlem building Friday morning. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on West 133rd Street, at the boy's aunt's apartment. Authorities say Daniel Galeas fell from a...
MANHATTAN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy