Kane County, IL

Loose zebras spark wild chase in Kane County after escape from Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 7 days ago
PINGREE GOVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A couple of escaped zebras led police on a wild chase in Kane County over the weekend.

The Daily Herald reports the zebras escaped from a pen for an indoor zoo at Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch.

Deputies responded to Route 47 and Reinking Road at about 5:21 p.m. Sunday for a report of loose zebras, the Herald reports.

Illinois State Police and Pingree Grove police joined in on the chase.

After almost two hours, Goebbert's and zoo workers were able to track the zebras down, the Herald reports.

The zebras, which are not owned by Goebbert's, were not injured.

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

