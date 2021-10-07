CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Tory benefits minister sings about ‘having time of my life’ hour after universal credit cut comes into force

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNcxC_0cIeyJci00

Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey was captured singing “I’ve had the time of my life” only an hour after the £20-a-week cut to universal credit came into force.

The benefits minister was filmed partying at a Conference Party conference karaoke event around 1am on Wednesday – the day her department began cutting the incomes of millions of households.

Labour condemned the timing of Ms Coffey’s revelry – pointing to the lyrics of Bill and McKenna Medley’s 1987 power ballad (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life .

Nadia Whittome MP said: “Do you know who aren’t having the time of their lives? The six million low-income families whose universal credit she’s just cut by £1,000 [a year].”

Sir Keir Starmer’s party plans to drive a van around the perimeter of the conference venue in Manchester during Boris Johnson’s speech on Wednesday – displaying a poster urging ministers to “cancel the cut”.

It came as Baroness Philippa Stroud – a former adviser to Iain Duncan Smith and chief executive of the Legatum Institute – called for a vote on the contentious cut, accusing the government of “putting our poorest people into poverty”

She said research by the think-tank had concluded the decision to remove the £20-per-week uplift will push 840,000 people into poverty, including 290,000 children.

“This is … a really bleak day for many, many families up and down the country,” Baroness Stroud told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“At this moment in time, MPs have not voted on this at all, it’s been a decision taken by the executive, so my intention is to bring a vote in the Lords, cross-party vote that would say to the House of Commons, think again on this issue.

“Is this something we really want to do as a civilised nation, putting our poorest people into poverty is surely not the way forward as we come out of the pandemic?”

Save the Children said one child every second will be affected by the widely opposed cut on average over the next month.

But deputy prime minister Dominic Raab defended the cut as it came into force on Wednesday, insisting that the government could not afford to make the uplift permanent.

“The £400 billion that the government has put in to supporting the economy, workers and the most vulnerable is just clearly unsustainable long term. The universal credit uplift was always going to be temporary,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Elsewhere, the senior cabinet minister Michael Gove was seen dancing with Tory MP Tom Tugendhat in a Manchester hotel on Tuesday night.

Mr Gove showed off his now-familiar moves to a karaoke version of Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody .

He used his Tory conference speech on Tuesday to joke about being caught on camera at a nightclub in Aberdeen last month. “Dance like nobody’s watching they say. Well I did. But they were watching.”

Boris Johnson made a reference to Mr Gove’s dancing at the start of his conference speech on Wednesday. “Wasn’t he brilliant my friends? … Let’s hear it for Jon Bon Gove-y!”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tory donor made life peer and appointed as government minister

A financier who has donated almost £150,000 to the Conservatives has been made a life peer and given a ministerial job, Downing Street has announced. Malcolm Offord, founder and chair of an Edinburgh-based “boutique investment” company, Badenoch and Co, will be made a life peer, a statement said, and become a junior minister in the Scotland Office.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Inappropriate’ to stop £20 cut to Universal Credit, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has insisted he will not reverse his plans for a £20-a-week cut in welfare for the poorest families, saying he will not “raise taxes to subsidise low pay”.But the prime minister did not rule out tax rises altogether, telling BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show only that “if I can possibly avoid it, I won’t raise taxes again”.There is unease among Conservative MPs arriving in Manchester for the party’s annual conference that Mr Johnson is now presiding over the highest-taxing administration since the Second World War, with the planned cut to Universal Credit and 1.25 per cent hike in...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Devolved administrations urge Johnson to abandon Universal Credit cut

The move has been widely condemned by charities and opposition parties. Leaders of the three devolved nations have joined calls for the Westminster Government to drop the planned cut in Universal Credit (UC) payments amid fears of a “cost of living crisis”. The heads of the Scottish, Welsh and Northern...
U.K.
The Guardian

Thursday briefing: Renters at risk from cut to universal credit

Top story: ‘Still time for government to step in’. Hello, I’m Warren Murray and it’s my pleasure to bring you the news this morning. At least 100,000 renting households in England will be placed at risk of eviction when the government’s planned £20-a-week cut to universal credit comes into effect next week, the housing charity Crisis has warned. With a third of rental tenants relying on benefits after the pandemic, the impact could be widespread. The charity predicts evicted households who seek help from local councils with emergency housing will end up costing the public purse more.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Iain Duncan Smith
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Universal Credit: Calls for U-turn as poll shows overwhelming opposition to Boris Johnson’s benefit cut

Boris Johnson is facing demands for a last-minute U-turn on his plans to slash £20 a week from the main welfare benefit for low-income families, after a new poll found an overwhelming majority of voters oppose the cut.The removal of the Universal Credit “uplift” - introduced last year to help poorer households cope with the Covid pandemic - is due to take effect from Wednesday next week.Anger over the £1,040-a-year hit to the incomes of 6 million unemployed people and low-paid workers threatens to overshadow Mr Johnson’s high-profile speech to the Conservative conference in Manchester that day.Labour today said it...
U.K.
newschain

Former PM Brown calls on ministers to abandon Universal Credit cut

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has issued a fresh appeal to the Government not to go ahead with this week’s £20 a week cut to Universal Credit after publishing new research suggesting more than six million people are facing fuel poverty this winter. He said analysis by Professor Jonathan Bradshaw...
U.K.
The Guardian

The universal credit cut is the end point of years of ‘welfare’ cruelty

Here it comes. This Wednesday, the Department for Work and Pensions will finally end the £20-a-week “uplift” to universal credit introduced in March 2020. The cut will hit different households at different times, but it will formally arrive on the same day that Boris Johnson gives his big Conservative party conference speech in Manchester, which is sure to be full of boosterish talk about “levelling up”, the new global Britain – and, if recent announcements are anything to go by, the supposed prospect of a country that cannot currently feed itself becoming a major player in space exploration. On Earth, by contrast, millions of people’s sudden loss of £86.67 a month will inevitably trigger increases in debt, evictions and quiet, grinding want.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Credit#Economy#The Time Of My Life#Uk#Conference Party#Labour#Mckenna Medley#The Legatum Institute#Bbc Radio 4#The House Of Commons
Shropshire Star

Have the guts to cancel Universal Credit cut, charities urge Government

Boris Johnson said he has the ‘guts’ to reshape society, on the same day that his Government pushes ahead with removing the £20-a-week uplift. Charities have called on the Government to “have the guts” to reverse the Universal Credit cut, after Boris Johnson referred to tackling big societal problems in his party conference speech.
CHARITIES
The Guardian

‘Drowned out’: Tory ministers complain about conference hall

It was meant to be their moment in the sun after the easing of pandemic restrictions, but cabinet ministers have privately complained about the main auditorium for speeches in the Conservative party conference hall, where space has been radically cut and speakers are drowned out by the hubbub from the adjoining exhibition hall.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

‘Grown men come in here crying’: how Tory cuts have hit Blackpool hard

It is 14 years since the Conservatives last held their conference in Blackpool, but the resort has been on the lips of every cabinet member in Manchester this week. “Children born in Blackpool are no less gifted than those in Beaconsfield but their GCSE results, job prospects and university offers don’t reflect that. That’s wrong,” said Michael Gove, the secretary of state for levelling up.
U.K.
The Guardian

Keir Starmer: universal credit cut is an attack on the poorest

Boris Johnson has been accused by Keir Starmer of “turning on the poorest” as Britain eases out of the Covid crisis by scrapping the £20 universal credit uplift, which the Labour leader committed to replacing. Backing a call by the footballer Marcus Rashford for the government to abandon plans to...
ECONOMY
BBC

Universal credit: Minister bids to restore £20 uplift

Stormont's Department for Communities has bid for funding to mitigate the end of a £20 weekly uplift for people claiming universal credit. The uplift is being withdrawn across the UK on Wednesday. BBC News NI understands that an initial bid of £55m has been submitted to come from Stormont's October...
JOBS
The Guardian

The Tory ‘emergency fund’ is an admission that universal credit shouldn’t be cut

Working in frontline NHS mental health services during the darkest days of the pandemic, I often encountered people in crisis who did not know where their next meal was coming from. Fortunately during that period, I was able to call on a rapid response from local services and community groups who did everything they could to catch those who fell through the cracks. It made sense that emergency funding was devolved to local authorities to coordinate these efforts.
HEALTH
BBC

Find more money for universal credit, says senior Tory Steve Baker

The government should find £10bn a year to boost universal credit, former Tory minister Steve Baker has said. The £20-a-week increase to the benefit officially ended on Wednesday despite warnings about a squeeze on living standards and rising prices. Mr Baker said it should be an "absolute priority" to find...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Gary Neville tears into Tories for ‘brutal’ universal credit cuts

Gary Neville has attacked Conservative MPs over "divisive" and "dangerous" language used to describe those on universal credit, while hitting back at the "brutal" cuts. The ex-footballer appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the end of the £20 uplift in payments claimants have received during the Covid-19 pandemic. "It's...
HOMELESS
Grazia

'The Cut To Universal Credit Will Increase Barriers For Women Attempting To Flee Domestic Abuse'

This morning, six million families in the UK woke up to further financial hardship. On Wednesday, the temporary increase in Universal Credit officially came to an end. The £20-a-week increase was brought in to help people on low incomes throughout the Covid 19 pandemic, with charities urging MPs to make the increase permanent given the bleak financial situation many are now in.
SOCIETY
BBC

Universal Credit: Charity warns benefit cut will be 'devastating'

A mother who cares for her disabled child has said the Universal Credit reduction has left her "nearly crying". The government has now removed the £20-a-week increase to Universal Credit (UC) that had been brought in to help people during the pandemic. Somerset charities have warned it will have a...
CHARITIES
The Independent

The Independent

283K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy