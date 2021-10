A record seven professors from Binghamton University have received a financial award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to be put toward their research projects. The Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) award is awarded to faculty members and supports their research for five years. According to DISCOVER-e Binghamton Research, three winners — Jeremy Blackburn, Aravind Prakash and Mo Sha — are assistant professors of computer science. The other winners are Emrah Akyol, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, Jessica Hua, associate professor of biology, Nicholas Gaspelin, assistant professor of psychology and John Swierk, assistant professor of chemistry.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO